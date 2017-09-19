Everyone’s waiting on this huge Port Royal real estate deal. Here’s where it stands.

More Videos 1:03 Tropical Storm Irma didn't stop the party at Beaufort's Hemingways Pause 2:42 Watch jets land at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort as they return from Irma evacuation 1:17 How Beaufort's King Street recovered from Irma's floods 0:22 Smoke pours from Beaufort home after fire 0:56 Duct tape won't cut it. Tips for boarding up your windows 2:27 Heaviest rains, longest-lasting winds and major landfalls: A look at the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season 0:44 Is 3 inches enough to save Hilton Head's Hudson's from future flooding 0:36 How to clean a softshell crab 0:26 Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -"Don't let it on the boat. Go, go." 5:51 Irma flooded some of Hilton Head's most popular spots. Here's what it looked like. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Drone offers different look at the Port of Port Royal Developers of the Port of Port Royal are expected to close on the property on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Hurricane Irma and other Atlantic Ocean storms may have pushed the closing date back. Developers of the Port of Port Royal are expected to close on the property on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Hurricane Irma and other Atlantic Ocean storms may have pushed the closing date back. CBRE Inc. CBRE Inc.

Developers of the Port of Port Royal are expected to close on the property on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Hurricane Irma and other Atlantic Ocean storms may have pushed the closing date back. CBRE Inc. CBRE Inc.