Latin American restaurant set to open this month on Hilton Head

Another new restaurant is coming to Hilton Head Island’s north end this summer, this time with a Latin American flair.
Tio’s Latin American Kitchen will feature Mexican, Cuban along with Central and South American cuisine at 87 Main St., co-owner Jeff Hurt said Wednesday. He said it will open later this month. An exact date for opening has not been set, though.
Homemade tortillas, black beans and rice, Cuban sandwiches and a “knock your socks off” chicken sandwich are a few of the items that will be on the menu, which was created by Chef Lynden Zuniga, Hurt said.
Zuniga has worked on the island for many years including at Skull Creek Boathouse and Palmetto Hall, Hurt said.
Hurt said the cost will be moderate with sandwiches starting at $9 and seafood platters costing up to $25.
The restaurant, which will feature an open kitchen concept, sits in the completely remodeled former Liberty Savings bank.
Other restaurants opening this summer include:
Club Seats, a gastropub that is set to open early next month across the street from Tio’s in the former Main Street Lanes — another building that is in the process of being repurposed.
Skull Creek Dockside also has plans to open later this summer on the north side in the renovated former Chart House at 2 Hudson Road.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments