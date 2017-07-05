Latin American restaurant set to open this month on Hilton Head

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:02 A sneak peek inside Tio's Latin American Cuisine Pause 0:53 Take a sneak peek inside Darren Clarke's Tavern 1:09 How did South Carolina legislators help the state's craft distilleries 0:58 'This year it's like a perfect storm': Restaurant owner on Hilton Head labor shortage 1:27 'It's a job-seeker's market': on Hilton Head, new hires are hard to find 1:03 Savvy business wants to sauce the world 2:17 Secrets of the milk punch cocktail revealed 1:23 Building the perfect Ben & Jerry's cone 0:51 8-year-old doughnuts never looked so good 1:06 Kettle corn made easy Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Owners Jeff and Kay Hurt invited us in on Wednesday to take a look at their new Hilton Head restaurant located at 87 Main Street. Tio's will feature Cuban, Mexican, Central and South American cuisine, and fresh local seafood. Tio's is scheduled to be open by the end of the month. Jay Karr Staff video

