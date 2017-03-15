New look revealed for former Chart House restaurant on Hilton Head Island

1:12 On St. Helena Island, how to fight frost on the strawberries Pause

1:48 Sheriff P.J. Tanner: 'I don't know how I can make you feel comfortable if you've committed a crime'

1:44 First look: Lady's Island Wal-Mart, Beaufort KFC and other businesses opening soon

2:31 Trailer: A United Kingdom

3:14 USC president Harris Pastides makes pitch for a "very large bond bill," USC's $50 million medical school request

1:30 Chilly spring on Hilton Head is still ‘much better than Cincinnati’

1:24 ‘Local cops, local laws’: Beaufort protest targets immigration enforcement plan

0:46 What's up with the brown pellets all over the beach?

2:53 Bluffton leaders recognize 'Chopped Junior' contestant