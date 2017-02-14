Former bank building on Hilton Head could house new restaurant

You haven’t been able to cash your paycheck at the old Liberty Savings Bank at 87 Main St. on Hilton Head Island for a while now, but you might be able to experience a little south of the border flavor in this location soon.
A new restaurant, Tio’s Latin American Kitchen, has applied to the Town of Hilton Head Island’s Design Review Board to turn the former bank into the island’s next foodie hotspot.
According to materials submitted to the town, Parker Design Group Architects, applicants of Tio’s, wish to add 12 more sparking spaces to the building, remove the existing drive-thru, add a wood trellis entry extension and a new patio.
The floor plan details ideas to add a kitchen, bar, a new cooler in an existing vault and a bar. The Design Review Board will discuss these plans at the committee’s next meeting Feb. 14.
Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan
Comments