3 Hilton Head bar-restaurant openings to get excited for this summer

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:36 Downed trees, scattered car parts at deadly Bluffton crash scene Pause 2:01 5 things that can help save your teen driver's life 0:43 Can you speak Lowcountry? Locals and tourists attempt these 5 commonly mispronounced words 1:07 8 Tips for Your Lowcountry Beach Wedding 1:15 More than manicures: nail technology as a career 1:44 Dick Stewart hears your accusations of "master scheme" to end fun 0:34 Video: Man leaps over counter, chaos breaks out at Bluffton Mcdonald's 1:35 These dunes aren't for playing 0:21 F/A-18s launch and refuel, mid-air 3:10 The tenant of the 'nightmare house' from Zillow ad Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Construction on Skull Creek Dockside has begun. The restaurant will take the place of Chart House, which closed last October due to Hurricane Matthew. The new restaurant will share outdoor space with neighboring Skull Creek Boathouse, and feature waterfront views, patio space, a second floor event space and more. Ashley Jean Reese areese@islandpacket.com

Construction on Skull Creek Dockside has begun. The restaurant will take the place of Chart House, which closed last October due to Hurricane Matthew. The new restaurant will share outdoor space with neighboring Skull Creek Boathouse, and feature waterfront views, patio space, a second floor event space and more. Ashley Jean Reese areese@islandpacket.com