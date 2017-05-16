3 Hilton Head bar-restaurant openings to get excited for this summer

Get ready, Hilton Head: Summer is almost here and business is booming in the restaurant and bar industry.
While we expect several awesome businessess to open across the Lowcountry this summer, here are a few highly anticipated openings to look out for:
Darren Clarke’s Tavern
Where: 8 Executive Park Drive, Hilton Head Island (in the old Truffle’s location)
Opening: Mid June
Details: Menu items for the steakhouse will include Irish beer, diverse selections and lighter island fare. The restaurant will include a full bar and patio.
Quote: “It’s certainly going to have an authentic Irish feel in the inside,” Michael Doyle, owner, said.
Why we’re excited about it: Darren Clarke, a professional golfer from Northern Ireland, is opening his first restaurant. Hilton Head is known as a golfer’s paradise, and a pro golfer’s restaurant just adds to the resume. We’re guessing this is going to be a popular spot during the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, too, as it’s conveniently located off Pope Ave.
The Sandbar Beach Eats
Where: 101 Pope Ave., Hilton Head Island (where the old Bombora’s building was)
Opening: Late Spring 2017 (owners previously told us they were shooting for Memorial Day, but haven’t confirmed)
Details: This restaurant will include an outdoor bar, covered outdoor seating, a cooking pit, live music, flip-flop-friendly atmosphere and even a pick-up window where customers can grab their order and head to the beach.
Quote: “The sort of look and feel of the project is very beach-oriented. ... We’re going for a very relaxed Hilton Head beach experience.” owner Erika Waronsky said.
Why we’re excited about it: Coligny Plaza could use another outdoor beachy restaurant. The pick-up window with healthy options and a pretty ballin’ patio can be a real game changer for a day at Coligny.
Skull Creek Dockside Restaurant
Where: The former Chart House at 2 Hudson Road on Hilton Head Island
Opening date: End of summer, according to SERG representative
Quote: “We’re going to have an expanded outdoor area between the Boathouse and the new restaurant that is going to include a playground for children, an adult playground, a stage. It’s going to be awesome,” Brittany Shane, a spokesperson for SERG, said.
Details: This waterfront SERG restaurant will include a treehouse for kids and an outside bar with an expanded patio for the adults with activities like cornhole and ping-pong tables. Though it will be sharing space with Skull Creek Boathouse, it will not be an extension.
Why we’re excited about it: It’ll be great to see another family-friendly waterfront dining destination on the North end of the island and the plans for this restaurant look second-to-none next to its sister restaurant, Skull Creek.
Comments