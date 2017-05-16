Construction on Skull Creek Dockside has begun. The restaurant will take the place of Chart House, which closed last October due to Hurricane Matthew. The new restaurant will share outdoor space with neighboring Skull Creek Boathouse, and feature waterfront views, patio space, a second floor event space and more. Ashley Jean Reese areese@islandpacket.com
Food & Drink

May 16, 2017 4:24 PM

3 Hilton Head bar-restaurant openings to get excited for this summer

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

Get ready, Hilton Head: Summer is almost here and business is booming in the restaurant and bar industry.

While we expect several awesome businessess to open across the Lowcountry this summer, here are a few highly anticipated openings to look out for:

Darren Clarke’s Tavern

Where: 8 Executive Park Drive, Hilton Head Island (in the old Truffle’s location)

Opening: Mid June

Details: Menu items for the steakhouse will include Irish beer, diverse selections and lighter island fare. The restaurant will include a full bar and patio.

Quote: “It’s certainly going to have an authentic Irish feel in the inside,” Michael Doyle, owner, said.

Why we’re excited about it: Darren Clarke, a professional golfer from Northern Ireland, is opening his first restaurant. Hilton Head is known as a golfer’s paradise, and a pro golfer’s restaurant just adds to the resume. We’re guessing this is going to be a popular spot during the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, too, as it’s conveniently located off Pope Ave.

The Sandbar Beach Eats

Where: 101 Pope Ave., Hilton Head Island (where the old Bombora’s building was)

Opening: Late Spring 2017 (owners previously told us they were shooting for Memorial Day, but haven’t confirmed)

Details: This restaurant will include an outdoor bar, covered outdoor seating, a cooking pit, live music, flip-flop-friendly atmosphere and even a pick-up window where customers can grab their order and head to the beach.

Quote: “The sort of look and feel of the project is very beach-oriented. ... We’re going for a very relaxed Hilton Head beach experience.” owner Erika Waronsky said.

Why we’re excited about it: Coligny Plaza could use another outdoor beachy restaurant. The pick-up window with healthy options and a pretty ballin’ patio can be a real game changer for a day at Coligny.

Skull Creek Dockside Restaurant

Where: The former Chart House at 2 Hudson Road on Hilton Head Island

Opening date: End of summer, according to SERG representative

Quote: “We’re going to have an expanded outdoor area between the Boathouse and the new restaurant that is going to include a playground for children, an adult playground, a stage. It’s going to be awesome,” Brittany Shane, a spokesperson for SERG, said.

Details: This waterfront SERG restaurant will include a treehouse for kids and an outside bar with an expanded patio for the adults with activities like cornhole and ping-pong tables. Though it will be sharing space with Skull Creek Boathouse, it will not be an extension.

Why we’re excited about it: It’ll be great to see another family-friendly waterfront dining destination on the North end of the island and the plans for this restaurant look second-to-none next to its sister restaurant, Skull Creek.

