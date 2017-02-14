Pro-golfer takes a swing at restaurant ownership, announces new bar on Hilton Head Island

This story will be updated.
The PGA Tour Superstore in greater Bluffton isn’t the only new golf venture coming to the area.
Professional golfer Darren Clarke, from Northern Ireland, announced via Twitter on Sunday that he will be opening Darren Clarke’s Tavern on Hilton Head Island sometime this summer.
.@darrenclarkestavern opening in Hilton Head, South Carolina this summer! #excited pic.twitter.com/RASSwDg092— Darren Clarke (@DarrenClarke60) February 12, 2017
It’s unclear from Clarke’s tweet where the bar will be located on the island.
This is the first restaurant business venture for the 2011 Open champion, but a similar trend for many golfers, according to Golf.com. Tiger Woods opened The Wood Jupiter sports-themed eatery in Jupiter, Fla., in 2015 and 2010 U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell owns two restaurants.
