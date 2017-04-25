Bluffton ice cream store reopens after temporary closure — with certain conditions

Crabby’s Corner, an ice cream shop at the back of Mameem & Maudie in Old Town Bluffton, was allowed to reopen Monday to serve shaved ice, according to co-owner Chris Johnston.
But for unclear reasons, the shop is not allowed to sell scoopable ice cream at this time.
Less than a week after its grand opening on Lawton Street April 8, the Town of Bluffton ordered Crabby’s Corner to close temporarily, citing business license and zoning issues.
“We are in active discussions with the Town of Bluffton personnel, and we are pleased to have reached a temporary resolution that allows Crabby’s Corner, at Mameem & Maudie, to resume business to serve our customers,” Johnston wrote in an email.
The town’s director of finance and administration, Trisha Greathouse, said in an email Tuesday that not much had changed regarding the issue, but did not provide further detail.
“We are working with the owner, but the zoning question has not yet been resolved,” she said.
When asked why Crabby’s Corner was allowed to serve shaved ice but not scoopable ice cream, Greathouse did not respond to The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette by press time.
