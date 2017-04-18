Town of Bluffton freezes Old Town ice cream shop shortly after grand opening

Note: This story has been updated.
Less than a week after throwing a grand-opening celebration on Lawton Street, the new Crabby’s Corner ice cream and shaved ice shop has been ordered to close.
The Town of Bluffton ordered the newest spot for ice cream in Old Town to close due to a business license variance, according to a post on the Crabby’s Corner Facebook page.
Located on the side of Mameem & Maudie women’s and children’s boutique and cafe, Crabby’s Corner will be closed until further notice and the owners “are working with the town to get this straightened out as fast as possible,” per the post.
“In the meantime, Bluffton needs to hear your voice about what you feel is good and proper for out town. Mameem & Maudie’s is still open and we hope you come visit soon,” the post reads.
Chris Johnston, co-owner of the retailer, said Tuesday afternoon he was very frustrated about the situation and had plans to meet with town officials shortly.
“Crabby’s Corner is an extension of Mameem & Maudie,” he said. “It’s about family, friends, kids and Old Town Bluffton ... (I’m) very disappointed, don’t understand it.”
Trisha Greathouse, director of finance and administration with the town, said Tuesday the Crabby’s Corner issue involves not only a business license variance but zoning concerns as well. She said town officials were collecting DHEC regulations of ice cream shops and seeking the opinion of the town attorney.
“Then the town will make a decision on the ice cream store,” she said. “We’re hoping to do it as soon as possible.”
Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137
