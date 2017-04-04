Shoppers at Mameem & Maudie in Bluffton now have a new spot for ice cream and shaved ice

Shopping at Mameem & Maudie is going to get a little cooler this spring, now that ice cream and shaved ice will be served in the back.
Co-owner Chris Johnston said the women’s and children’s boutique and cafe has officially opened Crabby’s Corner at 7 Lawton St. in Bluffton, a frozen treat spot on the side Mameem & Maudie. Customers can walk up to a takeout window, order ice cream and enjoy their desserts at benches and tables next to the shop, Johnston said.
“We were thinking about what we could do in Bluffton,” he said. “... Crabby’s Corner just kind of fits into what we’re trying to do to attract and win over the young families and kids.”
Crabby’s Corner will serve local Jack Frost Ice Cream from Okatie, according to Johnston. After opening the shop earlier in March, he said they went through the birthday cake flavor in their first week of business.
“It’s probably the best ice cream I’ve put in my mouth,” he said.
But ice cream isn’t the only treat you’ll find at Crabby’s Corner; Johnston said they will debut shaved ice at their official grand opening April 8. The grand-opening celebration will include face-painting, games and even a chance to win free ice cream or shaved ice, he wrote in an email.
“We want Crabby’s Corner to be a household name, so it takes time to get that,” he said. “When you roll out something, you want it to be right.”
The shop will open from noon to 5:30 p.m every day except Sunday, Johnston said, and will likely expand its hours once school is out.
“(Our) whole concept is having a place that you can go in Old Town Bluffton and it be a quaint, sit-down place to relax, shop and comeback,” he said.
Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan
