RBC Heritage parking changes again: Everything you need to know for getting there

The parking situation for RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing is — once again — different than the way it was last year, according to the event’s website.
There will be complimentary parking available at the Coastal Discovery Museum at Honey Horn, which has finally been freed from Hurricane Matthew debris. Motor coaches are scheduled to take general attendees to and from Harbour Town Marina between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. each day of the tournament.
Except for handicap parking with special hanging tags from Sea Pines Security, general spectators will not be allowed to park inside The Sea Pines Resort. For more information, call 843-671-1343.
Sea Pines residents and vacation renters will be able to park inside Sea Pines. Tickets to the events are not required to ride shuttles, but you will need your tickets to get in to see the action after your ride into Sea Pines.
Heritage celebrates 50 years of plaid tradition this spring. The week will kick off on Monday with an opening ceremony at the Harbour Town Golf Links’ 18th fairway with the cannon firing and tee shots into Calibogue Sound.
Will call
Will call tickets can be picked up in the ticket office trailer in the parking lot of Harbour Town Golf Links.
▪ Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
▪ Must have a photo ID to pick up will call tickets
Coligny shuttle
A free shuttle service will also be available from Coligny Circle to a special drop-off spot near Harbour Town.
▪ Open 6:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. daily
▪ Parking is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Bicycle parking
Free bicycle parking will be available inside Sea Pines at the tennis courts next to the Harbour Town Golf Links Clubhouse parking lot and near the 13th green and at 16 Baynard Park Road.
▪ Owners are responsible for locking their own bicycles.
▪ All cyclists must have a tournament ticket or a volunteer badge to get into Sea Pines.
▪ Cyclists may enter through the Ocean Gate on South Forest Beach Drive or at the main gate on Greenwood Drive.
Taxi and Uber rides
Taxis and Ubers can pick up and drop off riders inside Sea Pines.
▪ During tournament hours, pick up and drop off will be at The Shops at Sea Pines Center, 71 Lighthouse Road.
▪ After tournament play has ended, spectators can be picked up near Harbour Town Golf Links.
RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing schedule:
▪ Opening ceremonies in Harbour Town at 10 a.m. on Monday
▪ Pro-Am Presented by Boeing – 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday
▪ Youth putting contest from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday
▪ Showing of “Monsters, Inc.” at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday
▪ RBC Heritage Pro-Am from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday
▪ First round begins at 7:20 a.m. on Thursday
▪ Second round begins at 7:20 a.m. on Friday
▪ Third round begins at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday
▪ Plaid contest begins at noon on Saturday on the Heritage lawn
▪ Sunrise service at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday
▪ Final round begins at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday
▪ Trophy ceremony to close
For more information, visit rbcheritage.com/spectators/schedule-of-events.
