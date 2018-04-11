Do you recognize Tybee Island sites in Andie MacDowell's 'The Beach House' previews?

A preview from the Hallmark Hall of Fame movie "The Beach House," which was filmed last fall on Tybee Island and at the Isle of Hope Marina, shows several locations viewers might recognize along with scenic views from the beach.
In a separate video also posted on the Hallmark Channel's website, executive producer and actress Andie MacDowell offers a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of the movie based on a novel by Mary Alice Monroe, who lives in the Charleston area, according to the author's website.
MacDowell, a native of Gaffney, stars as Lovie Rudland, the mother of a sea turtle rescuer played by Minka Kelly, according to IMDB.
Chad Michael Murray, who was spotted shopping in Savannah in November, stars as love interest Brett Beauchamps.
Here's the synopsis from Hallmark: "When Cara finds her life spinning out of control, she returns to the scenic Lowcountry to visit her mother. Before long, the rhythms of the island open her heart in wonderful ways as she repairs the family beach house, becomes a bona fide 'turtle lady,' and renews old acquaintances long lost."
Local extras were cast as pedestrians and as evacuees from a hurricane for some scenes in the movie.
"The Beach House" is scheduled to premiere at 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 28, on the Hallmark Channel.
Watch the preview at http://www.hallmarkchannel.com/the-beach-house/videos.
Comments