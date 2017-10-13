Want to be in a movie with this ‘Groundhog Day’ star? Your chance is coming in Savannah.

The casting opportunities keep on coming to the Savannah and Lowcountry area, and an opportunity just announced will allow those with memories of Hurricanes Matthew and Irma to act from experience.
The Hallmark Channel movie “The Beach House,” based on the book by Mary Alice Monroe, will be coming to the Hostess City to film later this month, and you could be in it!
Extras are needed to play upscale restaurant patrons and male construction workers on Monday, Oct. 23. If you apply as a restaurant patron it is also asked that you have a car that is not black or white. Please send details of your car with your application.
The following day, extras will be needed to play pedestrians, and two men aged 28 to 34 will be needed to play friends of the male lead.
The biggest day of filming will come the following week, though, on Halloween day, when an enormous hurricane sequence will be filmed. Extras are needed to flee from the hurricane, and should expect to get soaked as wind and rain machines will be used. Filming is expected to take all day, so if you are interested you are asked to clear your schedule. Those applying to be extras for scenes filming on Halloween should have no visible tattoos.
They are also looking for someone over the age of 60 to play a man with a large dog. Those interested in this role are asked to send pictures of themselves with their dog.
According to TV By the Numbers, the film will star “Groundhog Day” star Andie MacDowell, who is also a producer on the film.
Those participating as extras in the film will receive $68 for eight hours of work.
Those submitting to be considered for “The Beach House” are asked to put “Beach House” and the dates they are available in the email subject line, like “Beach House (10/23)” or “Beach House (Halloween)” and so on. Please include all dates you are available.
Please email applications to CDCExtrasCasting@gmail.com.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
Submission guidelines for “The Beach House”
PLEASE INCLUDE:
▪ Three up to date, current photos of yourself
*photos do not need to be professional. Selfies are great, but without filters, and with no hats or sunglasses.
(Well lit and in focus with a plain background in the photo will work best)
▪ One face forward (front)
▪ One medium length
▪ One full length / full body shot
PLEASE ALSO INCLUDE YOUR:
1. Name
2. Phone number
3. Height
4. All clothing sizes
5. Tattoos - if yes, please state location and description
6. Current city and state
7. Car color / year / make / model, with a photo if you have one
*please DO NOT SUBMIT if you live more than 120 miles away.
