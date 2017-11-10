This ‘One Tree Hill’ heartthrob spotted in Savannah, but you might not recognize him

Actor Chad Michael Murray has been in Savannah during filming of “The Beach House” with actresses Minka Kelley and Andie MacDowell, and his fans are on the lookout.
WJCL television reporter Tori Simkovic snapped a photo with the former “One Tree Hill” star in CVS drug store on Bull Street earlier this week.
Here’s what some other fans had to say:
OMG CHAD MICHAEL MURRAY IS IN SAVANNAH. BOY WHERE YOU AT?!??— Jeannine Mari (@jeannninelovato) November 3, 2017
Savannah girls night! Chad Michael Murray is two tables behind us! #Savannah— Kathi Reichert (@MooMinder) October 28, 2017
ummmmmmm Chad Michael Murray is in savannah, aka 40 minutes from me. AUSTIN AMES IS 40 MINUTES FROM ME PEOPLE— Emily Johnson (@Emmjohnsonn) October 27, 2017
“The Beach House” is an adaptation of a Mary Alice Monroe novel about a sea turtle rescuer being filmed as a Hallmark Channel Original Movie.
The Daily Mail published photos from the set that show Murray and Kelley filming a tearful scene.
The movie is expected out in May of next year, according to the It’s a Wonderful Movie blog.
Murray, 36, is married to actress Sarah Roemer and they have two children.
He wrote a graphic novel, “Everlast,” in 2011. His latest novel “American Drifter” with co-author Heather Graham is due to be released Nov. 14. Macmillan Publishers says the book is about a young Army veteran haunted by war who falls in love on a trip to Brazil and is pursued across the country by a drug lord and the Brazilian government.
