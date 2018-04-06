A plaid landmark, the world's top golfer: 50th Heritage ready to party on Hilton Head

Welcome to the 50th version of South Carolina's biggest party.





The iconic lighthouse that helped put Hilton Head Island on the map is wrapped in plaid. Sea Pines' homes are decorated and cocktails are ready to be poured — if they haven't started already.

The world's top-ranked golfer, Dustin Johnson, will be in the Lowcountry.

The RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing celebrates its 50th chapter this week, a lineage tracing back to legendary Arnold Palmer winning the inaugural event in 1969. It's a social event inside the gated community in southern Beaufort County as much as it's a professional golf tournament where the winner will earn more than $1 million.

"There are families that would sooner miss Thanksgiving and Christmas than Heritage week," said John Farrell, the longtime director of golf at Harbour Town Golf Links, the tournament's host course every year.

The RBC Heritage starts Thursday and will crown a winner Sunday afternoon. Celebrating the milestone 50th event has already begun.

The Harbour Town lighthouse is the most notable sign things will be a little different this week. The candy-striped tower serving as the backdrop to Harbour Town's 18th hole has been redecorated in plaid — 3,400 square feet of vinyl tartan, with a large golden "50" visible to all nearby watercraft, big and small.





The Heritage plaid-clad Harbour Town Lighthouse. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

Tournament officials weren't sold on the plan when they first saw the swatch of fabric that would become the temporary lighthouse pattern.

"We had already gone down the path of committing to this," tournament director Steve Wilmot said. "But they assured us that because of the height, it would look awesome. " He said the transformed lighthouse has been well-received.

In addition to the extra plaid, there should be top-shelf golf from some homegrown pros.





S.C. native Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world, is in the field this week for the first time in nine years. And defending champion Wesley Bryan was the first winner from the Palmetto State.

Several past champions will congregate in the 18th fairway for the cannon firing and ceremonial tee shots into Calibogue Sound during opening ceremonies Monday. The ceremony traditionally has only included the defending champion.

Harbour Town Golf Links, crafted on the south end of the island by Pete Dye and Jack Nicklaus just in time for the first tournament, has produced champions who are among the most recognized in golf — including Palmer, Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Johnny Miller.

Arnold Palmer wins the first Heritage in this file photo from 1969. Heritage Classic Foundation

Cary Corbitt, a longtime Sea Pines executive and PGA professional, recalled watching Watson defeat Frank Conner in a playoff in the cold in 1982, and Miller's tee shot on the par-3 7th ricochet off a tree and into the cup for a hole-in-one on his way to one of his two victories on Hilton Head.

Players routinely praise the abbreviated, tree-lined layout as unique on the PGA Tour.

"You've got to really plot you're way around there and remain patient," 12-time Heritage participant Zach Johnson said in a radio promotion recorded for the 50th tournament. "Because there's a lot of holes you can get at, but there's a lot of holes that can get you ... The old cliche that they don't make them like they used to, and they don't have to be big to be good."







Sea Pines is where golfers have brought their families for a week of relaxation after the stuffy Masters in Augusta, the year's first major golf tournament. The restaurants and shops and bike paths serve to help players and spectators decompress, whether they played in Augusta or not.





