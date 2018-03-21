PGA's top golfer will have more competition at RBC Heritage. These 4 players commit

Four top 10 finalists from this month's 40th annual Arnold Palmer Invitational are coming to Hilton Head to compete in the 50th annual RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing, including the second place finisher.
Bryson DeChambeau, Kevin Chappell, Luke List and Sean O’Hair will all be at Harbour Town Golf Links for the competition, the Palmetto State's only PGA Tour event, according to a release from the Heritage Classic Foundation.
They will be joining a field of competitors led by the number one golfer in the world, Dustin Johnson, as well as as defending RBC Heritage champion Wesley Bryan. Team RBC Ambassadors and previous tournament winners Jim Furyk, Matt Kuchar, Graeme McDowell and Brandt Snedeker will also be among the participating golf luminaries.
DeChambeau, who finished second at the Arnold Palmer invitational, made his tour debut at the 2016 RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 4th. His scientific approach to the game, wherein all of his clubs are the same length, allowing him to simplify his swing, has earned him the nickname "the mad scientist of golf," the release said.
His first and so far only win came at the 2017 John Deere Classic.
Chappell, List and O'Hair all finished this year's Invitational tied for seventh place, part of a six-way tie for that position.
In tying for seventh, Chappell netted his third top 10 finish this season. His win at the 2017 Valero Texas Open landed him on the Presidents Cup Team, and he will be competing for the fifth time at Harbour Town this year, the release said.
It was also List's third top 10 finish this season, according to the release. He will be making his fourth RBC Heritage start this year.
O'Hair will be making his ninth start at this year's tournament, and he has finished in the top 10 in two of his previous efforts, the release said. In the course of his career he has four tour wins, according to his profile on the PGA website.
The 50th annual RBC Heritage will be held from April 9 to 15 at the Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.
For more information, call (843) 671-2448 or visit rbcheritage.com.
