Inactive players for Panthers vs. Vikings: Two starting offensive linemen are back

The Carolina Panthers will have two starting offensive linemen back Sunday when they face the Minnesota Vikings: left tackle Russell Okung and guard John Miller.

Okung (calf) has only played in five games this season due to a variety of injuries. Trent Scott has started in his place in the last two games. Right guard John Miller (ankle/knee) returns to the lineup after missing last week. Dennis Daley, who is now out with a concussion, started in his place. Miller was injured on the same play as quarterback Teddy Bridgewater against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two weeks ago, but both are back for today’s game.

Second-year left tackle Greg Little is healthy scratch, while safety Sam Franklin (ankle) will miss a second straight game due to his injury.

Running back Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) will miss his ninth game this season. He was ruled out Saturday after initially being designated as questionable for the game.

Cornerback Donte Jackson is out for a second straight game with a lingering toe injury. Rookie Troy Pride will start in his place and rookie Stan Thomas-Oliver is also expected to see playing time.

QB P.J. Walker is the Panthers backup quarterback after playing well overall in place of Bridgewater last week. QB Will Grier is inactive.

The Vikings will be without leading wide receiver Adam Thielen, who remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Carolina Panthers

RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder)

CB Donte Jackson (toe)

OL Dennis Daley (concussion)

LT Greg Little

S Sam Franklin

QB Will Grier

Minnesota Vikings

OL Ezra Cleveland (ankle)

DE Jordan Brailford

WR K.J. Osborn

S Curtis Riley

CB Dylan Mabin

LS Austin Cutting

TE Irv Smith Jr.