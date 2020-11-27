Christian McCaffrey (shoulder injury) will travel with Panthers to Vikings game

Christian McCaffrey has been officially listed as questionable for the Carolina Panthers game vs. the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

McCaffrey was limited in practice all week with a shoulder injury suffered on the final drive of the Panthers’ Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He has missed the past two games with the injury.

The running back missed six games prior to the Chiefs matchup on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Friday that he is “pessimistic” that McCaffrey will be available, but that he is expected to travel with the team to Minnesota.

“I’m pessimistic that he’ll play, but he’s practiced well enough this week to earn the right to be listed as questionable,” Rhule said. “We’re kind of in a wait-and-see mode. But I’d label myself as pessimistic about his chances of playing.”

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee) has been removed from the injury report and is full go for Sunday’s game. Rhule said that he looks like he did prior to the injury.