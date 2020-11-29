Can the Panthers beat the Vikings on the road Sunday? Here’s what NFL experts think

The Carolina Panthers ended a five-game losing streak last week against the Detroit Lions.

To win for a second straight Sunday, Carolina likely will have to stop Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook, who has 1,069 yards and 13 touchdowns. Cook also leads all running backs in early Pro Bowl voting.

The Vikings rank sixth in the league in rushing yards per game (150.7), and the Panthers defense has allowed nearly 117 yards rushing per game. That’s 17th in the NFL.

We checked around the country to see what the NFL experts were thinking.

Panthers-Vikings predictions

▪ Nine of 10 experts on ESPN’s NFL prediction crew picked Minnesota.

▪ CBS Sports’ Will Brinson likes the Panthers by a field goal in a high-scoring game.

“The Vikings can’t stop anyone, and the Panthers have legit passing weapons,” Brinson writes. “It’s also a Teddy Bridgwater revenge game. He was a first-round pick for Minny, blew his knee out and they dumped him for Case Keenum.”

▪ The Sporting News likes the Vikings by a touchdown, minus the extra point.

“The opportunity for a Teddy Bridgewater revenge game is appealing,” staffer Bill Bender writes, “but if he can’t play P.J. Walker proved that that (sic) offense can still function. Kirk Cousins has more support, and he has thrown just one interception in his last four games. Dalvin Cook will keep the running game going.”

▪ Three of the four experts at Sports Illustrated like the Vikings, and Observer columnist Scott Fowler agrees with the majority, predicting Minnesota 29, Carolina 27.

▪ Over at Pro Football Talk, Michael David Smith and Mike Florio both see the Vikings winning, but in very different ways.

David Smith (calling for 30-13 Vikings): “The Panthers’ defense is coming off a shutout of the Lions, but the Vikings’ offense should put up plenty of points on Sunday.”

Florio (calling for 28-23): “Minnesota’s window is closing. It won’t slam shut just yet.”

▪ Finally, Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com thinks the Panthers win, 28-27, making it two in a row.

“These teams are evenly matched, with efficient offenses doing their best to cover up holes defensively (especially rushing the passer),” Rosenthal writes. “The status of Teddy Bridgewater and Christian McCaffrey makes a difference here, but I like that Carolina’s coaching staff puts Teddy Two Gloves in more advantageous situations than Kirk Cousins by throwing more on early downs. In this Thanksgiving week, Teddy winning in Minnesota makes me sentimental.”