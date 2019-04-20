Setting up hot dates and Harbour Town ‘flossing’: A look at life inside RBC Heritage

Take a look inside one of the coolest yachts docked in Harbour Town for RBC Heritage The Haven can sleep 11 and has two live-on crew members: the captain and an engineer. It's owned by Dan Robbins out of Columbia, S.C. Take a look inside. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Haven can sleep 11 and has two live-on crew members: the captain and an engineer. It's owned by Dan Robbins out of Columbia, S.C. Take a look inside.

RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing has it all: professional golf, daylong parties, comfy chic fashion and high-brow entertainment.

It also has men threatening to tie themselves to trees, women calling out to golf players hoping they’re single and other scenes you’d only find at RBC Heritage.

The tournament runs through Easter Sunday, and invites around 135,000 spectators to Hilton Head Island’s Harbour Town Golf Links.

Here are some (sometimes humorous) scenes from 2019 RBC Heritage:

The single lady

Mal, a 32-year-old woman from Columbia, was attending her first Heritage tournament and took the opportunity to announce that she is, in fact, available.

“Hey! You’re doing great! And I’m single,” she called out to golfers as they made their way down the 18th fairway. “Call me!”

Asked if she thought it was a worthy quest to find a date, she said “I’m going to yell at whoever is in first place.”

Mal Reeder from Columbia, SC (right) is visiting Heritage for the first time this year and paired her colorful maxi with white statement earrings. Following the comfort trend of yesterday’s fashion coverage, Mal’s white sneakers completed her “comfy but cute” look. Jess Weiss from Fredericksburg, VA is visiting for the week and has been attending Heritage for the past three years. Her summer-style dress caught my eye as it brings back gingham in the most subtle way possible. Hannah Cagas

None of the golfers visibly responded to her calls, but she said she wouldn’t lose hope as the tournament went on.

The fearless man in pineapple pants

Rodney, also featured in The Island Packet’s fashion roundup for his brightly colored pineapple shorts, was standing along the 18th fairway as tornado watches were issued for Beaufort and Jasper counties on Friday afternoon.

When the conversation starts with: “It all started with a bet and they’ve been doing it ever since” you know it’s a good story. Dave, Rodney and Steve have been making colorfully-matching statements each year at Heritage since 2010. The first year, they wore golf-balls and hot dogs. This year, we see postcards, pineapples and paisley. Dave (left) and Rodney (m) are both from Savannah while Steve (right) visits from London. Every year, these three gentlemen make the effort to stand out and utilize the brightest colors they can find.

As the wind picked up and the sky began to darken, Rodney said he wasn’t worried about the severe weather threats.

“As long as there’s a tree I can strap myself to,” he said.

The eternally optimistic attendee

A woman walking through the entrance near the 18th green Friday was greeted with the sight of the top-level skyboxes being disassembled due to high winds and hats being blown off other spectators’ heads.

Asked about the conditions, she said “at least there aren’t any noseeums!”

The upper skyboxes on the 18th green of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing were closed and taken down Friday morning ahead of strong storms expected to reach Beaufort County. Katherine Kokal - Island Packet

She was right, but there was a tornado watch and the course was evacuated for several hours due to severe weather.

The dancing queens (and kings)

Katherine Kokal The Island Packet.

As their parents likely strolled nearby, a gaggle of children between 6 and 10 years old gathered near the Liberty Oak in Harbour Town Saturday morning to “floss” and do the “shoot” — two popular dances.

To identify these dances properly, The Island Packet reporter who wrote this article consulted a young kid present in the media tent. He was amused to participate in this article.

The truth teller

Asked if the merchandise tent had run out of umbrellas or raincoats in preparation for Friday’s big rain, the clerk in the tent said Friday evening they still had many to sell.

Under his breath to the other clerk, he said “they’re too expensive for us to run out.”

Shortly after, a supervisor stepped in and informed the reporter that the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing PGA Tour golf tournament is adequately prepared with merchandise levels to serve guests to the tournament.

Katherine Kokal The Island Packet

“Have a great day, ma’am,” he added.

Official RBC Heritage umbrellas sell for $35 at the merchandise tent.