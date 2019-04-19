Heritage fashion 2019: The 11 best outfits of Friday on Hilton Head (even in the rain)

Tournament spectators at 2019 RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing show off their bright and funky outfits on Friday, April 19. The Island Packet

Friday was a challenging day for fashion at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament on Hilton Head Island where the afternoon included wide-ranging temperatures, serious wind gusts and occasional downpours.

But didn’t stop Heritage attendees from showing up in their best.

Spring colors, statement accessories and coordinating outerwear won the fashion game Friday.

And remember, fashion doesn’t only mean the clothes you wear.

Fashion incorporates everything from headgear down to your shoes. Fashion can tell people a bit of who you are and today, we met some pretty great people whose personalities shined fabulously through their outfits.

Here are the best outfits of Friday. And keep checking us throughout the weekend as we highlight Hilton Head’s best outfits throughout the social event.

Jennifer Trent from Chattanooga, Tenn. (right) and Ashley English from Johnson City, Tenn. (left) matched with their coordinated outfits featuring a colorful jumpsuit and a navy maxi. The best part about their outfits aside from the clothes? The accessories. Statement earrings and necklaces made their outfits stand out from the rest of the crowd. Hannah Cagas

Mal Reeder from Columbia, SC (right) is visiting Heritage for the first time this year and paired her colorful maxi with white statement earrings. Following the comfort trend of yesterday’s fashion coverage, Mal’s white sneakers completed her “comfy but cute” look. Jess Weiss from Fredericksburg, VA is visiting for the week and has been attending Heritage for the past three years. Her summer-style dress caught my eye as it brings back gingham in the most subtle way possible. Hannah Cagas

When the conversation starts with: “It all started with a bet and they’ve been doing it ever since” you know it’s a good story. Dave, Rodney and Steve have been making colorfully-matching statements each year at Heritage since 2010. The first year, they wore golf-balls and hot dogs. This year, we see postcards, pineapples and paisley. Dave (left) and Rodney (m) are both from Savannah while Steve (right) visits from London. Every year, these three gentlemen make the effort to stand out and utilize the brightest colors they can find.

Terri Kennickell of Savannah has been attending Heritage for the last 4 years and today enjoyed the company of her daughter, Kacey Ray. Both wore the perfect spring-dresses, featuring bright colors. Terri’s gold and white statement pieces went perfectly with her beautiful flowy, yellow dress. PS: her shoes were the perfect pick for her outfit as well).

All smiles, Demi Mabry and Morgan Mabry said they absolutely came prepared for the weather but that didn’t keep them from wearing spring outfits: Demi, (right) wearing a jumpsuit and sporting a light pink Kate Spade purse matched perfectly with Morgan (left) in her floral top.

Carla Rohal came prepared for the rain by packing a pair of rainboots and they definitely came in handy. Carla’s outfit from her earrings to her rainboots were matched perfectly as her accessories were all gold accents. A beautiful contrast from the dark colors of her top, purse and boots.

Underneath the covered patio at Quarterdeck, Caitlin Mcamulty of Columbia, SC wore a stunning blue and pink maxi from Lulu’s. Carla’s dress proves that even though maxi’s are usually floor length, they can be just as fun as shorter dresses. Caitlin’s maxi featured a slit to give her the option of dressing the dress up or down, depending on the occasion. She’s attended Heritage for the last 6 or 7 years and has a wonderful time each year.

We met KJ Byrd and Jackie Griffin of Charleston, SC today. These best friends, totally #winning at the matchy-matchy game, wore their CIAO MILANO raincoats. KJ’s in a baby pink shade and Jackie’s contrasting in black. KJ has been attending Heritage for as long as she could remember. “I don’t remember too much of what Heritage was like as a kid but it’s definitely a fun event to celebrate as an adult.” In addition to celebrating a Friday at Heritage, KJ and Jackie have an extra reason to celebrate: KJ’s birthday! Happy Birthday!

This group gets a medal for coming prepared AND matching. Starting with Kristen Parson in her blue dress: her dress beautifully pairs shades of blue and white, a classic spring trend, into a stylish dress that she wears so well. Hannah Cagas