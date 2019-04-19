Best parking spot at RBC Heritage? A peek on board the biggest yachts in Harbour Town

Take a look inside one of the coolest yachts docked in Harbour Town for RBC Heritage The Haven can sleep 11 and has two live-on crew members: the captain and an engineer. It's owned by Dan Robbins out of Columbia, S.C. Take a look inside. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Haven can sleep 11 and has two live-on crew members: the captain and an engineer. It's owned by Dan Robbins out of Columbia, S.C. Take a look inside.

Just a block from the entrance to RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing PGA Tour golf tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island is a different kind of party.

The kind on a yacht.

The giant vessels docked in Harbour Town Yacht Basin are here for the golf, of course, but also the sunbathing and the mingling. On some of the yachts, businesses and start-ups entertain potential clients. On others, young people party with friends-of-friends-of-friends.

As you leave the 18th green, it’s hard to miss the bigger yachts, such as The Haven and The Lonesome Dove V.

Ever wondered what they looked like inside?

Check out the basin’s biggest (and smallest) yachts:

The “unamed” boat

Owner: The Leonard Family

From: Hilton Head

Although small and without an official name, this boat is “mighty.” Its occupants, unfazed by the larger boats docked next door, plan to relax and check out the golf.

The Cotton Picker

Owner: Wynn Cowan (not pictured)

From: Savannah

Boat model: A Ricky Scarborough yacht

Features: Outdoor deck, bunk room, master bedroom and large indoor bar.

This one is for sale! It’s currently listed on the market for $1.2 million.

Fun fact: The boat’s occupants say their favorite golfer at RBC Heritage is Jordan Spieth.

The Lonesome Dove V

Owner: OC Welch (not pictured)

From: Savannah and St. Helena Island

Boat Model: 60-foot Hatteras

Features: Indoor seating area and bar, upper levels for fishing vantage points.

The yacht was being used by Seaside Grown tomato farm, which is based on St. Helena Island. The farm produces tomato bloody mary mix and salsa from fresh tomatoes, and is using the yacht to bring clients to Heritage from Savannah.

“It’s VIP parking at its best,” said Ross Taylor, one of the marketers with the group. “We’re both developing rapport with clients and saying thank you.”

Haven

Owner: Dan Robbins

From: Columbia

Features: full-size bar, dining room, living room, several bedrooms and full-size kitchen, rooftop sun deck and jacuzzi.

The 124-foot long Haven is new to the marina — and to owner Dan Robbins. He bought the boat, which can house up to 11 people, about one month ago. The live-in captain and engineer keep the monster yacht running up and down the east coast.

“You don’t have to leave!” one visitor to the yacht said as she put her feet up and enjoyed the people watching.

Don’t Blink

Owner: David and Jolie Heller

From: Bluffton and Hilton Head

Boat model: Prestige 500

The local boat owners have had the “Don’t Blink” for about a year and a half, and insist that “you drive a yacht, you don’t sail it.” The purpose of their presence at Heritage is to speak with clients about Kickfees, a credit card processing service.

