Skybox envy: Inside 5 of the most exclusive and sought-after spots at RBC Heritage

The best way to watch golf RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing is from above.

Or at least that’s what the skybox spectators will tell you.

The skybox accommodations are scattered throughout the Harbour Town Golf Links, and are rented by businesses and their associates for entertaining during the tournament.

Ever wonder what the views look like from these skyboxes? Check them out:

From the 16th green

Here’s the view from the skybox at the 16th green, which is being rented by Trane heating and air-conditioning company based in Columbia.

From the Heritage Lawn

The Coca-Cola Kitchen has set up shop on the Heritage Lawn and offers complimentary food and Coca-Cola beverages to tournament-goers.

Jennifer Parker, one of the brand representatives, said the Heritage Lawn is the perfect place to be.

“We’ve done a lot of PGA Tour events,” she said. “But these are the nicest fans. They’re so polite and respectful, and they seem to be delighted that we’re here.”

From the 18th fairway

The Hilton Head Homebuilders box is located along the fairway on the most iconic hole on Hilton Head Island.

The box is catered and overlooks the water.

From the 18th green

Perhaps the most recognizable skybox on the course, the 18th green is home to several spreads from companies such as the Heritage Classic Foundation, the Westin and Marriott hotels and RBC itself.

The box has a prime view of the 18th green, and spectators only have to turn around to be up close and personal with the Harbour Town lighthouse.

This year, a storm stopped spectators from using the upper-level skyboxes on Friday. Crews removed the roof tarps of the skyboxes when severe winds were blowing down the coast of the island.

The upper skyboxes on the 18th green of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing were closed and taken down Friday morning ahead of strong storms expected to reach Beaufort County. Katherine Kokal - Island Packet

From Harbour Town

Less of a literal skybox and more of a floating one, the yachts in Harbour Town offer a view of the marina instead of the green.

The view from the rooftop deck and jacuzzi aboard the Haven yacht in Harbour Town Yacht Basin on April 18, 2019 for RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing. Katherine Kokal The Island Packet.

From the top of a yacht such as the Haven, visitors to the island could sunbathe, hit the jacuzzi and check out the Harbour Town scene without ever leaving.

One woman on the boat said she’d never have to leave, and why would she want to?

The rooftop deck and jacuzzi aboard the Haven yacht in Harbour Town Yacht Basin on April 18, 2019 for RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing. Katherine Kokal The Island Packet.