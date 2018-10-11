Here’s how the Beaufort area looked today as Michael moves through the Carolinas

Tropical Storm Michael caused some downed limbs and whitecaps on the water in the Beaufort area Thursday morning.
Limbs had fallen along the road on Bay Street in downtown and littered the bluff overlooking the Beaufort River. The Richard V. Woods Memorial Bridge and J.E. McTeer Bridge were clear and traffic was moving.
A large fallen tree limb at Allison Road and Battery Creek Road in Beaufort partially blocked one lane.
Thousands were without power early Thursday morning in Beaufort County as Tropical Storm Michael moved through South Carolina.
This story will be updated.
