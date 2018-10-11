Tornado threat eases for Beaufort County. Damaging winds still a problem, experts say

The tornado threat and heavy rain have shifted out of Beaufort County, but the risk from strong winds remains high on Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
“The winds are going to continue for the next few hours,” said Steven Taylor, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston, said about 5:30 a.m.
He said residents and visitors in the Beaufort, Bluffton and Hilton Head areas should expect winds in the 25-35 mph range and gusts of 40 to 50 mph.
That wind could down trees and power lines and leave debris on roads, Taylor said.
There have be “sporadic” reports of downed trees and power outages in the county since midnight, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage said at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
Many residents of Beaufort and Jasper Counties were left without power overnight.
Beaufort County is under a tropical storm warning until 8 a.m. as the storm advances toward the northeast, according to the weather service.
At 5 a.m., the National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Michael was located about 30 miles west of Augusta, Georgia, and moving northeast at 21 mph. The storm’s maximum sustained winds were at 50 mph.
Michael made landfall on the Florida Panhandle around 1 p.m. Wednesday as a strong Category 4 storm.
Minor coastal flooding is expected around the time of Thursday morning’s high tide and into early afternoon.
Life-threatening rip currents and surf also are expected to continue to be an issue throughout the day, along with the possibility of beach erosion.
