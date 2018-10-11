Doctor warns of hazards of using a generator

Dr. John Jacob Freiberger, anesthesiologist and hyperbaric medicine specialist at Duke, discusses the danger of carbon monoxide poisoning associated with the use of generators.
Hurricane

Thousands of residents without power in Beaufort Co. as Hurricane Michael’s winds pick up

By Lana Ferguson

lferguson@islandpacket.com

October 11, 2018 05:40 AM

About 13.5 percent of Beaufort County residents were without power Thursday morning as the effects of Hurricane Michael began hitting the Lowcountry.

There were 8,505 power outages reported as of 6 a.m. Thursday, according to maps from SCE&G and The Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina.

Jasper County was reporting 3,952 outages, which is about 42 percent of the county, according to PowerOutage.US. Statewide, there were 45,380 outagesof the 2.2 million customers tracked.

To report power outages, call:

Palmetto Electric Cooperative at 1-866-239-2300

SCE&G at 1-888-333-4465

Santee Cooper at 1-888-239-2300.

This story will be updated.

The NOAA Hurricane Hunter WP-3D Orion takes a bumpy ride through HurricaneMichael before the storm makes landfall on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018.

