Thousands of residents without power in Beaufort Co. as Hurricane Michael’s winds pick up

About 13.5 percent of Beaufort County residents were without power Thursday morning as the effects of Hurricane Michael began hitting the Lowcountry.
There were 8,505 power outages reported as of 6 a.m. Thursday, according to maps from SCE&G and The Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina.
Jasper County was reporting 3,952 outages, which is about 42 percent of the county, according to PowerOutage.US. Statewide, there were 45,380 outagesof the 2.2 million customers tracked.
To report power outages, call:
▪ Palmetto Electric Cooperative at 1-866-239-2300
▪ SCE&G at 1-888-333-4465
▪ Santee Cooper at 1-888-239-2300.
This story will be updated.
