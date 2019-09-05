How Hurricane Dorian affected Beaufort area: Neighborhood by neighborhood updates

High tide at The Sands in Port Royal SC as Hurricane Dorian makes slow approach The tide went well past the dock and boardwalk at The Sands in Port Royal, SC, as Hurricane Dorian slowly moved northwest toward the South Carolina coast on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 4, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The tide went well past the dock and boardwalk at The Sands in Port Royal, SC, as Hurricane Dorian slowly moved northwest toward the South Carolina coast on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 4, 2019.

Chain saws whirred throughout northern Beaufort County on Thursday as crews worked to remove trees that fell during tropical storm-force winds from Hurricane Dorian off the South Carolina coast.

Downed trees seem to be the most common result of the storm, which was still moving out at midday. Residents in Mossy Oaks, Lady’s Island, Sheldon, Seabrook and Shell Point reported losing power Thursday morning.

Traffic is not allowed on J.E. McTeer Bridge between Port Royal and Lady’s Island and on Harbor River Bridge between St. Helena Island and Harbor Island due to high winds.

Here are the latest updates from The Beaufort Gazette and The Island Packet reporters surveying storm damage in northern Beaufort County.

Beaufort

Depot Road area: Large limbs are down and there’s some standing water on side streets. A tree fell on a house on Heyward Street and a crew was on the roof in the driving rain and wind Thursday morning, working to remove it.

A man works to cut up a tree that fell on a house on Heyward Street in Beaufort during the effects from Hurricane Dorian. Stephen Fastenau sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

Mossy Oaks area: Many homes were without power early, but at least some were restored by mid-morning. Tree debris littered yards and roads throughout the smaller neighborhoods and along Battery Creek Road. A tree was down off Southside Boulevard.

Spanish Point: Some flooding on Fort Marion Road and large limbs down in yards throughout the neighborhood. Some residents worked to cut up large limbs while strong winds and rain continued.

Pigeon Point: A tree was reported down on a power line in the road at Laudonniere Street and Piegon Point Road late Thursday morning. Firefighters closed part of Laudonniere Street while working to clear the road.

Port Royal

Old Village/downtown: Some standing water on the roads and a lot of tree litter. Large limbs were down in Live Oak Park. Many residents walked dogs on Paris Avenue after the curfew was lifted Thursday morning. The boardwalk at the Sands appeared intact.

Lady’s Island/St. Helena Island

Multiple residents reported losing power early Thursday morning. Trees fell on Brickyard Point Road S., and a resident reported a pine tree had fallen in their yard.

Fire officials said numerous trees and power lines are down throughout Lady’s Island and St. Helena Island.

“Roads are blocked and travel should be considered dangerous at this time,” the department said in a Facebook post.