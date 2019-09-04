Weather News
Beaufort County should shelter in place and not drive as Dorian tropical winds arrive, police say
Tropical storm-force wind gusts from Hurricane Dorian have been recorded in Beaufort County this afternoon, an alert from Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says.
“Those who did not evacuate should shelter in place,” the 4:35 p.m. alert says. “Please avoid driving and stay indoors, as conditions are expected to further deteriorate tonight and overnight into tomorrow.”
Bridges and causeways are specifically dangerous for drivers once winds exceed 40 mph.
The alert says wind gusts between 40 and 45 mph have been recorded in both northern and southern Beaufort County.
All of Beaufort County is under a curfew starting at 10 tonight.
The curfew will run to 6 a.m. Thursday and again from 10 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday.
