Beaufort County should shelter in place and not drive as Dorian tropical winds arrive, police say

Town of Bluffton Works employees Rich Tynon, left and Brian Ranger work together on Wednesday afternoon to secure the shutters, some of which are original to the structure, at the historic Cyrus Garvin House at Bluffton’s Oyster Factory Park. The workers were preparing for the worst from Hurricane Dorian which was off shore producing rain and storm surge for the Lowcountry. dmartin@islandpacket.com

Tropical storm-force wind gusts from Hurricane Dorian have been recorded in Beaufort County this afternoon, an alert from Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says.

“Those who did not evacuate should shelter in place,” the 4:35 p.m. alert says. “Please avoid driving and stay indoors, as conditions are expected to further deteriorate tonight and overnight into tomorrow.”

Bridges and causeways are specifically dangerous for drivers once winds exceed 40 mph.

The alert says wind gusts between 40 and 45 mph have been recorded in both northern and southern Beaufort County.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

All of Beaufort County is under a curfew starting at 10 tonight.

The curfew will run to 6 a.m. Thursday and again from 10 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday.