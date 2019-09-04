On the day of Hurricane Dorian, Hilton Head Island boards up... and waits

Hurricane Dorian turns north, speeds up Wednesday Check out the ABC11 Wednesday morning forecast for the lastest on the track and potential impact of Hurricane Dorian on the Carolinas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out the ABC11 Wednesday morning forecast for the lastest on the track and potential impact of Hurricane Dorian on the Carolinas.

Hilton Head Island is mostly desolate Wednesday as Hurricane Dorian churns its way toward South Carolina’s coast.

On the island, few cars are on the roads. Shopping centers, gas stations and fast food joints are dark.

Some have been boarded up with plywood, with sandbags piled at the doors.

That includes the Enmarket on Thompson Street, boarded and empty, with the only sign of life a house speaker system still playing 90s music.

The Publix on Pope Avenue is closed, but the store left 28 pallets of bottled water outside its front entrance for people who need it.

While the forecast track hasn’t changed much overnight, forecasters are now more confident Dorian’s eye should stay around 60-70 miles off the coast of Hilton Head as it passes around 2 a.m. Thursday as a Category 2 storm, according to Brittany MacNamara, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Charleston.

Residents are well aware of Gov. Henry McMaster’s evacuation order — issued Sunday evening — but many have reasons to stick around.

Mikki Rolain and her husband, Jeff Rolain, were lounging on the patio of her restaurant Wednesday morning, sheltered from a light rain under a large umbrella.

Mikki Rolain sits on the patio of her Hilton Head Island restaurant, Mikki’s Cafe on Wednesday morning. She and her husband stayed so they could make immediate repairs if needed.

Rolain said they were sticking behind so they could make immediate repairs to Mikki’s Cafe if a tree falls on the roof. They will pass the time with a stack of old movies, Jenga and a deck of cards.

Rolain said she wasn’t worried for her safety. But she is concerned about the tall pines surrounding her restaurant, and the havoc heavy rains could cause if her cafe’s roof is damaged.

She added that her friends are skeptical of the governor’s evacuation order after the island was evacuated last year for a storm that ultimately brought minimal damage.

“This year, I don’t think a lot of people left because of what happened last year,” Rolain said. “It’s almost like crying wolf.”

Her cafe has been closed three days. The evacuation order, she said, will hurt her business.

“This time of year, you do get concerned about paying bills,” she said.

Along the beach at Port Royal Plantation, winds picked up sand and sea foam as Paulette Giroux of Port Royal walked Wednesday morning.

“I just thought before it all came, let me see what’s going on,” Giroux said, “It’s Mother Nature at its best and worst.”

McClatchy videographer Jessica Koscielniak contributed to this report.