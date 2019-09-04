Weather News

Beaufort County sheriff sets curfew starting tonight as Hurricane Dorian gets closer

Entire SC, NC coastline under Hurricane Warning as Category 2 Dorian moves northwest

Hurricane Dorian is located about 205 miles south of Charleston, SC, and a Hurricane Warning extends from north of the Savannah River to the North Carolina/Virginia border. Tropical Storm conditions continued in Florida Wednesday morning, Sept. 4. By
All of Beaufort County will be under a curfew beginning Wednesday night ahead of when Hurricane Dorian is expected to bring the most rain, wind, and flooding to the area, Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner said in a late morning news conference.

The curfew will run from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday and again from 10 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday.

Tanner said if anyone is out “joyriding” through the county, they should expect to be stopped.

“You will be confronted by law enforcement,” he said. “(The curfew) will be enforced appropriately. They are criminal events so keep that in mind.”

Local officials are still urging whoever is in the area to evacuate before the curfew, or much sooner, if they can.

“We always encourage evacuation,” Tanner said. “Evacuation is still an opportunity right now.”

