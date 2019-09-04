Need food before Hurricane Dorian? Here are Beaufort County grocery stores open Wednesday

Dorian keeps moving north with hurricane warnings in Florida, the Carolinas Hurricane Dorian is located about 90 miles east of Daytona Beach, Florida and Tropical Storm conditions continue along parts of the Florida’s northeastern coast on the morning of September 4. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian is located about 90 miles east of Daytona Beach, Florida and Tropical Storm conditions continue along parts of the Florida’s northeastern coast on the morning of September 4.

Several Beaufort County grocery stores are still open on Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Dorian, but you might need to pick up your milk and bread this morning. Here’s what’s open:

Food Lion, Beaufort (Shanklin Road) — OPEN until noon

Sam’s Club, Bluffton (Bluffton Road) — OPEN

Walmart Supercenter, Hilton Head (Pembroke Drive) — OPEN

Harris Teeter, Hilton Head (Main Street) — OPEN until noon

Harris Teeter, Hilton Head (Park Plaza) — OPEN until noon

Piggly Wiggly, Hilton Head (Coligny Plaza) — OPEN until 1 p.m.

If you know of a grocery store that is open but not on this list, please email newsroom@islandpacket.com.