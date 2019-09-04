Weather News
Need food before Hurricane Dorian? Here are Beaufort County grocery stores open Wednesday
Dorian keeps moving north with hurricane warnings in Florida, the Carolinas
Several Beaufort County grocery stores are still open on Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Dorian, but you might need to pick up your milk and bread this morning. Here’s what’s open:
Food Lion, Beaufort (Shanklin Road) — OPEN until noon
Sam’s Club, Bluffton (Bluffton Road) — OPEN
Walmart Supercenter, Hilton Head (Pembroke Drive) — OPEN
Harris Teeter, Hilton Head (Main Street) — OPEN until noon
Harris Teeter, Hilton Head (Park Plaza) — OPEN until noon
Piggly Wiggly, Hilton Head (Coligny Plaza) — OPEN until 1 p.m.
If you know of a grocery store that is open but not on this list, please email newsroom@islandpacket.com.
Comments