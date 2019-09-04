Dangerous wind, rain and storm surge from Dorian start today in Beaufort County

Dorian keeps moving north with hurricane warnings in Florida, the Carolinas Hurricane Dorian is located about 90 miles east of Daytona Beach, Florida and Tropical Storm conditions continue along parts of the Florida’s northeastern coast on the morning of September 4. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian is located about 90 miles east of Daytona Beach, Florida and Tropical Storm conditions continue along parts of the Florida’s northeastern coast on the morning of September 4.

As Hurricane Dorian churns off the coast of St. Augustine Wednesday morning, Beaufort County should prepare for life-threatening storm surge, tropical storm- or hurricane-force winds, excessive rainfall, and flash flooding starting in the afternoon with the worst of the storm overnight.

While the forecast track hasn’t changed much overnight, forecasters are now more confident Dorian’s eye should stay around 60-70 miles off the coast of Hilton Head as it passes around 2 a.m. Thursday as a Category 2 storm, according to Brittany MacNamara, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Charleston.

“The eye is going to be hitting close to Charleston County before making that turn, likely about 30 miles from the coast,” MacNamara said.

Even though Dorian is set to track off coast from Beaufort County, residents should expect to see effects from Dorian starting Wednesday afternoon with rain, storm surge and tropical storm-force winds.

“The first outer band is moving through the (Lowcountry coast) right now,” MacNamara said around 9 a.m.

She said the rain will pick up around 2-3 p.m. this afternoon.

Beaufort County should expect tropical storm-force winds at 2 p.m. at the very earliest but most likely by 8 p.m, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The National Weather Service issued hurricane and storm surge warnings for the Hilton Head Island, Beaufort and Bluffton areas Tuesday in anticipation of Dorian. Those warnings remain in effect.

“Beaufort County is right on the cusp between hurricane and tropical storm warnings, as we issued hurricane warnings for Charleston and Berekley counties before issuing for Beaufort County as we are more certain they will see hurricane conditions up there, and Chatham County is in a tropical storm warning,” MacNamara said.

A storm surge warning means there is a “danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline within the next 36 hours,” according to the National Weather Service. A hurricane warning means the area should expect hurricane conditions within the area in the next 36 hours.

Storm surge

Of all the threats Beaufort County faces from Dorian, forecasters are most concerned with storm surge.

A life-threatening storm surge of 4-7 feet above ground is forecast in certain coastal areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Because storm surge moves in ahead of a storm, MacNamara said Beaufort County should start seeing water levels begin to rise and localized flooding sometime around the first high tide at 2 p.m. Flooding could occur one to two hours before or after a high tide.

The storm surge could make roads in coastal Beaufort County impassable and severely erode the barrier island beaches.

“What’s particularly dangerous is that people think storm surge is just the beaches,” NWS meteorologist Neil Dixon said. “What they don’t realize is the water will have enough time to build into every tidal creek and river, and the higher the storm surge builds, the less effective the storm drains will become, and that will cause flash flooding.”

Wind is also a big concern for forecasters, but the forecast has slightly changed for Beaufort County overnight, with lower chances of sustained winds over 75 mph.

“We’re looking at maximum sustained wind speeds up to 60 mph in Beaufort County,” MacNamara said.

Hurricane-force wind gusts of around 75 mph are more likely on the barrier islands, including Hilton Head and Hunting islands. Those hurricane-force gusts could bring widespread power loss, significant tree damage and minor structural damage along the coast, Ron Morales, NWS meteorologist, said Tuesday evening.

Heavy rainfall and freshwater flooding are also a concern for Beaufort County, especially east of I-95, the NWS in Charleston reported Tuesday. Meteorologists are particularly concerned that heavy rainfall could combine with storm surge inundation to create flash flooding in the Lowcountry.

Beaufort County could see 6-10 inches of rain from Wednesday to Thursday, with higher amounts near the coast, according to the latest forecast.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dorian was moving at 8 mph, much speedier than yesterday morning’s 1 mph movement, with sustained wind speeds of 105 mph.

“The system is expected to maintain close to Category 2 strength until it passes near or over the North Carolina Outer Banks,” the National Hurricane Center reported Wednesday morning.

Local information

Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner will hold a press conference to update the community on the storm at 11 a.m.

“Later today and as conditions are expected to deteriorate, we strongly urge residents and guests—who have not evacuated—not to drive onto bridges and causeways, and to stay off of the roads in general,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release Wednesday.

Beaufort County is still under an evacuation order, but lane reversals on Hilton Head have ended.

The swing bridges in the county, controlled by S.C. Department of Transportation, will be closed to marine traffic, said Neil Baxley, commander of the Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management. Vehicles will still be able to use the bridges.

EMS crews were to be pulled from Daufuskie Island at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Beaufort County administrator Ashley Jacobs said at the press conference.

Hilton Head’s bridges will not close unless the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office determines that the winds will make traveling across them dangerous, the Town of Hilton Head Island officials said in a news release.

“Emergency services response will continue to operate as long as it’s safe to do so,” town officials said Tuesday morning.