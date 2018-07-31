File photo of Tom Peeples from 2007.
He was Hilton Head mayor for 15 years. Now he wants to be again

By Alex Kincaid

July 31, 2018 12:45 PM

Former Hilton Head mayor Tom Peeples could be mayor again.

Peeples filed to run for the office around 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to his statement of candidacy filing form.

Peeples did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning.

Peeples was a Town Council member for six years and mayor for 15.

He chose not to run for re-election in 2010, saying at the time he wanted to spend more time with family.

In an interview with The Island Packet in December 2010, Peeples said he considered himself a “consensus-builder” at the town. He said his biggest accomplishments were the town’s Land Acquisition Program and the protection and development of Honey Horn as a museum.

Drew Laughlin was elected mayor in 2010, and current Mayor David Bennett in 2014.

Peeples is the owner of Tom Peeples Builder, an island-based building company.

