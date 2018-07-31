He was Hilton Head mayor for 15 years. Now he wants to be again

Former Hilton Head mayor Tom Peeples could be mayor again.
Peeples filed to run for the office around 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to his statement of candidacy filing form.
Peeples did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning.
Peeples was a Town Council member for six years and mayor for 15.
He chose not to run for re-election in 2010, saying at the time he wanted to spend more time with family.
In an interview with The Island Packet in December 2010, Peeples said he considered himself a “consensus-builder” at the town. He said his biggest accomplishments were the town’s Land Acquisition Program and the protection and development of Honey Horn as a museum.
Drew Laughlin was elected mayor in 2010, and current Mayor David Bennett in 2014.
Peeples is the owner of Tom Peeples Builder, an island-based building company.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments