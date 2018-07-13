Ready for Hilton Head’s new trolley? Here’s how you can catch a ride next week

You can catch a ride on Hilton Head Island’s new trolley beginning Monday.
“The Breeze” will begin service after a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m. at Shelter Cove Towne Centre.
The trolleys are green and gray with wooden interiors, according to the town’s website. They have free Wi-Fi, are wheelchair accessible and have a rack that can hold two bikes.
Here are three things you need to know before you ride:
Where will the trolleys go?
Two trolleys will run between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. — except on Tuesdays, when service runs until 10 p.m. — and make stops between Shelter Cove and the Coligny area every thirty minutes.
Stops include: Shelter Cove Towne Center; the King Neptune Statue at Shelter Cove Harbour; Park Plaza; Deallyon at Cordillo Parkway South; Deallyon at South Forest Beach Drive South; the fountain at Coligny Circle; Deallyon at South Forest Beach Drive North; and Deallyon at Cordillo Parkway North.
Routes are expected to expand each year, town staff said previously.
How much will it cost?
Fare is $1, but rides will be free for the remainder of July. Only cash is accepted, according to the town’s website.
Children under 43 inches tall ride for free, according to Anne Cyran, a senior planner for the town.
When will service end?
Trolley service will end October 14, 2018.
A marketing representative for the trolley said previously service is expected to pick up again in March 2019.
