Beaufort Co. names new district teacher of the year, the first ever for her school

When Superintendent Frank Rodriguez came Aimee Whitesell’s classroom to tell her she was a finalist for Beaufort County School District’s teacher of the year award, he had a hard time pulling her away from her students.

Whitesell, a biology teacher at Battery Creek High School, was leading a lab.

“The kids were engaged and focused — what you want to see,” he said.

Even at Friday’s teacher of the year brunch, Whitesell was still hearing from her students, who messaged her through the classroom app Remind 101 asking for updates on the ceremony.

They weren’t disappointed. Whitesell was ultimately named the district’s teacher of the year for 2021-22. She is the first-ever teacher from Battery Creek to get the district-level award, according to her former principal Chad Cox.

Whitesell has been a teacher for nine years, and at Battery Creek for four years. Denise Lessard, who moved from assistant principal to principal at Battery Creek this year after Cox was promoted to the district office, said that Whitesell is “the epitome of a whole, complete educator.”

“She leads by example,” Lessard said, noting that Whitesell is a mentor and curriculum leader across the school. “She doesn’t talk a lot, she just does.”

Each of the district’s schools nominate and select a teacher of the year in May. Those teachers could then apply for the district-level award; out of those who applied, a panel of parents, retired educators and community members selected five finalists for the title in August.

Whitesell is now eligible to compete for the South Carolina teacher of the year title, which will be announced in the spring.

Whitesell is preceded by Megan DeWeese, a first-grade teacher at Okatie Elementary School. For the next year, DeWeese will lead the district’s Teacher Forum, an advisory council made up of each school’s teacher of the year that reports to Rodriguez and the school board; next fall, Whitesell will take over the role after learning from DeWeese.

The biology teacher said that in the middle of “all the hard things we’ve had to deal with” during the pandemic, Friday’s banquet was “a celebration.”

“There’s hope,” she said. “I teach biology. I teach high school. I’m in the thick of it. I’m a tested subject. But you can do this. We can all do this, if we stick together.”

When asked why she returns to the classroom every year, Whitesell didn’t hesitate.

“The students, absolutely” she said, adding that she loves to see students embrace the mission of Battery Creek’s “Leader in Me” program.

“Watching them figure out how to do something, watching them grasp a really hard concept or even step up to be a leader is why I want to be there every single day, why I laugh all the time, why I go back and why I appreciate being a teacher there.”

Here’s the full list of each school’s teacher of the year, with finalists for district teacher of the year marked with an asterisk:

School Teacher of the Year Support Staff of the Year Battery Creek High Aimee Whitesell* Diane Murray Beaufort Elementary Julie Hall Cathy Power Beaufort High Hillary Savarese Terry Rawlins Beaufort Middle Amanda Trimpey Mary Winburn Beaufort-Jasper ACE Shateria Nunley Kim Wooden Bluffton Elementary, ECC Celia Miller Linda Graves Bluffton High Amy Waddell Cheryl George Bluffton Middle Corry Thompson Kimberly Millard Broad River Elementary William Gallagher Doreen Fields-Hall Coosa Elementary Elizabeth Simonis Nichelle Mcewen-Tyson H. E. McCracken Middle Lynne Sunday* Desiree Ryan Hilton Head ECC Donna Miller Dana Stewart Hilton Head Elementary (IB) Terri Foy Bernadette Mouzon Hilton Head Island Creative Arts, Daufuskie Island Erin Richter Aurora Flores Hilton Head Island High Oana Bejan* Christopher Sykes Hilton Head Island Middle Ann Buckley* Amy Keber Joseph Shanklin Elementary Jasmine Cuylear Buffy Martin Lady’s Island Elementary Kelly Breit Rebecca Kreps Lady’s Island Middle Natarsha Glover Emanuel Vince Dore May River High School Laurel Hennessey Kelly Minasi M. C. Riley Elementary/ECC Darren Weingart Deborah Monroe Mossy Oaks Elementary Christopher Crabb* Arinethia Ferguson Okatie Elementary DJ Wilson Christel Valentino Port Royal Elementary Maura Krepps Regina Johnson Pritchardville Elementary Malinda Kennedy Leslie Mildish Red Cedar Elementary Nathan Kooi Bethany Byrne Right Choices



Donna Wermann River Ridge Academy Stacie Gleva Meredith Larsen Robert Smalls Intl. Academy Christy Smith-McCullough Erick Alston St. Helena Elementary, ELC Marie E. Murray Carmen Bultron-Griffith Whale Branch E.C. High Hannah Stevenson Jissie Simmons Whale Branch El., Davis ECC Erica Parker Roberta Mullen Whale Branch Middle Angela Roberts Holly Mehrer Adult Education Dr. Otis Smith Jill Maclaughlin Transportation



Richard O’Connell District Office



Brandy Majors Office of Early Childhood Education



Mary Beth Christensen