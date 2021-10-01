Education

Beaufort Co. names new district teacher of the year, the first ever for her school

When Superintendent Frank Rodriguez came Aimee Whitesell’s classroom to tell her she was a finalist for Beaufort County School District’s teacher of the year award, he had a hard time pulling her away from her students.

Whitesell, a biology teacher at Battery Creek High School, was leading a lab.

“The kids were engaged and focused — what you want to see,” he said.

Even at Friday’s teacher of the year brunch, Whitesell was still hearing from her students, who messaged her through the classroom app Remind 101 asking for updates on the ceremony.

They weren’t disappointed. Whitesell was ultimately named the district’s teacher of the year for 2021-22. She is the first-ever teacher from Battery Creek to get the district-level award, according to her former principal Chad Cox.

Whitesell has been a teacher for nine years, and at Battery Creek for four years. Denise Lessard, who moved from assistant principal to principal at Battery Creek this year after Cox was promoted to the district office, said that Whitesell is “the epitome of a whole, complete educator.”

“She leads by example,” Lessard said, noting that Whitesell is a mentor and curriculum leader across the school. “She doesn’t talk a lot, she just does.”

Each of the district’s schools nominate and select a teacher of the year in May. Those teachers could then apply for the district-level award; out of those who applied, a panel of parents, retired educators and community members selected five finalists for the title in August.

Whitesell is now eligible to compete for the South Carolina teacher of the year title, which will be announced in the spring.

Whitesell is preceded by Megan DeWeese, a first-grade teacher at Okatie Elementary School. For the next year, DeWeese will lead the district’s Teacher Forum, an advisory council made up of each school’s teacher of the year that reports to Rodriguez and the school board; next fall, Whitesell will take over the role after learning from DeWeese.

The biology teacher said that in the middle of “all the hard things we’ve had to deal with” during the pandemic, Friday’s banquet was “a celebration.”

“There’s hope,” she said. “I teach biology. I teach high school. I’m in the thick of it. I’m a tested subject. But you can do this. We can all do this, if we stick together.”

When asked why she returns to the classroom every year, Whitesell didn’t hesitate.

“The students, absolutely” she said, adding that she loves to see students embrace the mission of Battery Creek’s “Leader in Me” program.

“Watching them figure out how to do something, watching them grasp a really hard concept or even step up to be a leader is why I want to be there every single day, why I laugh all the time, why I go back and why I appreciate being a teacher there.”

Here’s the full list of each school’s teacher of the year, with finalists for district teacher of the year marked with an asterisk:

SchoolTeacher of the YearSupport Staff of the Year
Battery Creek HighAimee Whitesell*Diane Murray
Beaufort ElementaryJulie HallCathy Power
Beaufort HighHillary SavareseTerry Rawlins
Beaufort MiddleAmanda TrimpeyMary Winburn
Beaufort-Jasper ACEShateria NunleyKim Wooden
Bluffton Elementary, ECCCelia MillerLinda Graves
Bluffton HighAmy WaddellCheryl George
Bluffton MiddleCorry ThompsonKimberly Millard
Broad River ElementaryWilliam GallagherDoreen Fields-Hall
Coosa ElementaryElizabeth SimonisNichelle Mcewen-Tyson
H. E. McCracken MiddleLynne Sunday*Desiree Ryan
Hilton Head ECCDonna MillerDana Stewart
Hilton Head Elementary (IB)Terri FoyBernadette Mouzon
Hilton Head Island Creative Arts, Daufuskie IslandErin RichterAurora Flores
Hilton Head Island HighOana Bejan*Christopher Sykes
Hilton Head Island MiddleAnn Buckley*Amy Keber
Joseph Shanklin ElementaryJasmine CuylearBuffy Martin
Lady’s Island ElementaryKelly BreitRebecca Kreps
Lady’s Island MiddleNatarsha GloverEmanuel Vince Dore
May River High SchoolLaurel HennesseyKelly Minasi
M. C. Riley Elementary/ECCDarren WeingartDeborah Monroe
Mossy Oaks ElementaryChristopher Crabb*Arinethia Ferguson
Okatie ElementaryDJ WilsonChristel Valentino
Port Royal ElementaryMaura KreppsRegina Johnson
Pritchardville ElementaryMalinda KennedyLeslie Mildish
Red Cedar ElementaryNathan KooiBethany Byrne
Right Choices

Donna Wermann
River Ridge AcademyStacie GlevaMeredith Larsen
Robert Smalls Intl. AcademyChristy Smith-McCulloughErick Alston
St. Helena Elementary, ELCMarie E. MurrayCarmen Bultron-Griffith
Whale Branch E.C. HighHannah StevensonJissie Simmons
Whale Branch El., Davis ECCErica ParkerRoberta Mullen
Whale Branch MiddleAngela RobertsHolly Mehrer
Adult EducationDr. Otis SmithJill Maclaughlin
Transportation

Richard O’Connell
District Office

Brandy Majors
Office of Early Childhood Education

Mary Beth Christensen
