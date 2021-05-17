Education

Did your teacher make the list? Beaufort Co. schools name teachers, staff of the year

Beaufort County School District is closing out the school year with awards — 70, to be exact.

On Friday, the district announced each school’s Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year, surprising the winners in staff meetings, classrooms and hallways.

These winners can apply over the summer to be the district’s teacher or support staff member of the year. Finalists for both categories are announced in the fall, along with the winners of the district-level award.

The current District Teacher of the Year is Megan DeWeese, a first-grade teacher at Okatie Elementary School who was honored in a surprise staff meeting last fall. DeWeese helped surprise her school’s new teacher of the year, DJ Wilson, on Friday.

“It’s a true honor to be teacher of the year, because it means what I’m doing is meaningful to the children and to the adults in the building,” Wilson said. “It’s just such an honor.”

Teachers of the Year were selected by their peers, according to criteria established by the schools, the S.C. Department of Education and the district’s Teacher Forum.

“This is a terrific opportunity to celebrate the unique gifts of our best of the best teacher and staff leaders,” Superintendent Frank Rodriguez said in a press release. “They represent all district employees who have worked tirelessly to innovate instruction and have been instrumental in supporting our students’ needs in so many ways during this unprecedented year.”

Support staff who won their school’s or department’s awards include bus drivers, school nurses, social workers, bookkeepers and teaching assistants.

“To be celebrated for something that I love to do — I love the kids, so it’s a great thing,” said Erik Alston, a behavior management specialist who won Robert Smalls International Academy’s support staff of the year award.

Winners for each school are listed below:

SchoolTeacher of the YearSupport Staff of the Year
Battery Creek HighAimee WhitesellDiane Murray
Beaufort ElementaryJulie HallCathy Power
Beaufort HighHillary SavareseTerry Rawlins
Beaufort MiddleAmanda TrimpeyMary Winburn
Beaufort-Jasper ACEShateria NunleyKim Wooden
Bluffton Elementary, ECCCelia MillerLinda Graves
Bluffton HighAmy WaddellCheryl George
Bluffton MiddleCorry ThompsonKimberly Millard
Broad River ElementaryWilliam GallagherDoreen Fields-Hall
Coosa ElementaryElizabeth SimonisNichelle Mcewen-Tyson
H. E. McCracken MiddleLynne SundayDesiree Ryan
Hilton Head ECCDonna MillerDana Stewart
Hilton Head Elementary (IB)Terri FoyBernadette Mouzon
Hilton Head Island Creative Arts, Daufuskie IslandErin RichterAurora Flores
Hilton Head Island HighOana BejanChristopher Sykes
Hilton Head Island MiddleAnn BuckleyAmy Keber
Joseph Shanklin ElementaryJasmine CuylearBuffy Martin
Lady’s Island ElementaryKelly BreitRebecca Kreps
Lady’s Island MiddleNatarsha GloverEmanuel Vince Dore
May River High SchoolLaurel HennesseyKelly Minasi
M. C. Riley Elementary/ECCDarren WeingartDeborah Monroe
Mossy Oaks ElementaryChristopher CrabbArinethia Ferguson
Okatie ElementaryDJ WilsonChristel Valentino
Port Royal ElementaryMaura KreppsRegina Johnson
Pritchardville ElementaryMalinda KennedyLeslie Mildish
Red Cedar ElementaryNathan KooiBethany Byrne
Donna Wermann
River Ridge AcademyStacie GlevaMeredith Larsen
Robert Smalls Intl. AcademyChristy Smith-McCulloughErick Alston
St. Helena Elementary, ELCMarie E. MurrayCarmen Bultron-Griffith
Whale Branch E.C. HighHannah StevensonJissie Simmons
Whale Branch El., Davis ECCErica ParkerRoberta Mullen
Whale Branch MiddleAngela RobertsHolly Mehrer
Adult EducationDr. Otis SmithJill Maclaughlin
Richard O’Connell
Brandy Majors
Mary Beth Christensen
