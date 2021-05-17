Did your teacher make the list? Beaufort Co. schools name teachers, staff of the year

Beaufort County School District is closing out the school year with awards — 70, to be exact.

On Friday, the district announced each school’s Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year, surprising the winners in staff meetings, classrooms and hallways.

These winners can apply over the summer to be the district’s teacher or support staff member of the year. Finalists for both categories are announced in the fall, along with the winners of the district-level award.

The current District Teacher of the Year is Megan DeWeese, a first-grade teacher at Okatie Elementary School who was honored in a surprise staff meeting last fall. DeWeese helped surprise her school’s new teacher of the year, DJ Wilson, on Friday.

“It’s a true honor to be teacher of the year, because it means what I’m doing is meaningful to the children and to the adults in the building,” Wilson said. “It’s just such an honor.”

Teachers of the Year were selected by their peers, according to criteria established by the schools, the S.C. Department of Education and the district’s Teacher Forum.

“This is a terrific opportunity to celebrate the unique gifts of our best of the best teacher and staff leaders,” Superintendent Frank Rodriguez said in a press release. “They represent all district employees who have worked tirelessly to innovate instruction and have been instrumental in supporting our students’ needs in so many ways during this unprecedented year.”

Support staff who won their school’s or department’s awards include bus drivers, school nurses, social workers, bookkeepers and teaching assistants.

“To be celebrated for something that I love to do — I love the kids, so it’s a great thing,” said Erik Alston, a behavior management specialist who won Robert Smalls International Academy’s support staff of the year award.

Winners for each school are listed below:

School Teacher of the Year Support Staff of the Year Battery Creek High Aimee Whitesell Diane Murray Beaufort Elementary Julie Hall Cathy Power Beaufort High Hillary Savarese Terry Rawlins Beaufort Middle Amanda Trimpey Mary Winburn Beaufort-Jasper ACE Shateria Nunley Kim Wooden Bluffton Elementary, ECC Celia Miller Linda Graves Bluffton High Amy Waddell Cheryl George Bluffton Middle Corry Thompson Kimberly Millard Broad River Elementary William Gallagher Doreen Fields-Hall Coosa Elementary Elizabeth Simonis Nichelle Mcewen-Tyson H. E. McCracken Middle Lynne Sunday Desiree Ryan Hilton Head ECC Donna Miller Dana Stewart Hilton Head Elementary (IB) Terri Foy Bernadette Mouzon Hilton Head Island Creative Arts, Daufuskie Island Erin Richter Aurora Flores Hilton Head Island High Oana Bejan Christopher Sykes Hilton Head Island Middle Ann Buckley Amy Keber Joseph Shanklin Elementary Jasmine Cuylear Buffy Martin Lady’s Island Elementary Kelly Breit Rebecca Kreps Lady’s Island Middle Natarsha Glover Emanuel Vince Dore May River High School Laurel Hennessey Kelly Minasi M. C. Riley Elementary/ECC Darren Weingart Deborah Monroe Mossy Oaks Elementary Christopher Crabb Arinethia Ferguson Okatie Elementary DJ Wilson Christel Valentino Port Royal Elementary Maura Krepps Regina Johnson Pritchardville Elementary Malinda Kennedy Leslie Mildish Red Cedar Elementary Nathan Kooi Bethany Byrne Right Choices



Donna Wermann River Ridge Academy Stacie Gleva Meredith Larsen Robert Smalls Intl. Academy Christy Smith-McCullough Erick Alston St. Helena Elementary, ELC Marie E. Murray Carmen Bultron-Griffith Whale Branch E.C. High Hannah Stevenson Jissie Simmons Whale Branch El., Davis ECC Erica Parker Roberta Mullen Whale Branch Middle Angela Roberts Holly Mehrer Adult Education Dr. Otis Smith Jill Maclaughlin Transportation



Richard O’Connell District Office



Brandy Majors Office of Early Childhood Education



Mary Beth Christensen