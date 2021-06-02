3 Beaufort County principals are getting big promotions. Is your school affected?

Three Beaufort County schools will be getting new principals this summer so the current leaders can take on new “executive director” roles, a district news release said.

Battery Creek’s Chad Cox, Whale Branch Early College High School’s Mona Lise Dickson, and Robert Smalls International Academy’s Celestine LaVan will finish the school year in their current position, then report to the district’s Deputy Superintendent Duke Bradley in July.

In their new roles inspired by academic studies at Vanderbilt University and the University of Washington, the executive directors will supervise principals at assigned schools “with a focus on instructional leadership” and act as liaison between schools and the district office.

“This exposure and presence will afford them both central office and school-based perspectives, ensuring policies and procedures are effective and efficient,” the release said.

The leaders of these three schools in the northern part of the county have almost 60 years of cumulative education experience in the Beaufort County School District.

“Research indicates that every effective school district has successful leaders, and I’m confident that these three educators will have a focus on continuous school improvement in their new executive director roles,” Superintendent Frank Rodriguez said in a news release. “They’re experienced, they know Beaufort County, they are seasoned leaders, and their No. 1 priority will be ensuring principals have what they need to move student learning and achievement forward.”

Cox, Dickson, and LaVan went through an interview process with members of a human resources team that worked with Rodriguez, who made the final hiring decision.

Cox, who has been with the district for 18 years, said he’s excited for the opportunity to serve as executive director and looks forward to helping the district continue to grow.

Dickson, who has been with the district for 27 of her 28 years in education, said she’s proud to have the opportunity “to work with great leaders to impact learning for Beaufort County students.”

LaVan, who’s been with the district for 14 of her 17 years in education, said she is honored to serve in the new position and “encouraged by the passion and commitment of our school leaders and look forward to helping develop programs and structures that lead to greater overall impact and academic success.”