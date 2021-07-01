9 Beaufort County schools will have new principals. Here’s what you should know.

Nine Beaufort County School District campuses will have new principals next year, superintendent Frank Rodriguez announced Wednesday.

Beaufort Elementary, M.C. Riley Elementary, Mossy Oaks Elementary, Okatie Elementary, Lady’s Island Elementary, Robert Smalls International Academy, H.E. McCracken Middle, Hilton Head Island Middle and Battery Creek High School will have new faces in the principal’s office in the fall.

The district also will be selecting new principals for Whale Branch Early College High School and Whale Branch Middle School in early July, according to a district press release.

Seven of the new principals previously served as assistant principals or principals elsewhere in the district, while two come from outside the district.

Who are the new principals?

▪ M.C. Riley Elementary School: Melissa Holland, who has served as the principal of Beaufort Elementary School since 2015, will be the new principal. She’s replacing Adrienne Sutton, who is retiring after 30 years with the district.

Holland has been with the district for more than 20 years, serving as a teacher at Hilton Head Island Elementary School and assistant principal at Bluffton, Lady’s Island, and Beaufort elementary schools. She holds a master’s degree in Early Childhood Education from the University of South Carolina.

▪ Beaufort Elementary: Michelle Sackman will replace Holland as principal. She has been the principal at Mossy Oaks Elementary since 2017. Sackman has also been with the district for more than 20 years, and currently serves as a curriculum writer and facilitator for the S.C. Department of Education. She holds a master’s degree in Education Leadership from Capella University.

▪ Mossy Oaks Elementary: Melissa Vogt is taking over for Sackman at Mossy Oaks Elementary. Vogt has been the principal of Whale Branch Elementary School since 2018. She taught at M.C. Riley Elementary School at the beginning of her 20-plus year career with the district and has served as an assistant principal at Bluffton, Broad River and Red Cedar elementary schools. She holds a master’s degree in Education Leadership from Georgia Southern University.

▪ Whale Branch Elementary: Marva Neal will move from an assistant principal job at Okatie Elementary, where she has worked since 2011, to replace Vogt at Whale Branch Elementary. Neal began her career with the United States Air Force, serving as an information manager and air cargo specialist. She has been with the district for more than 20 years and has held positions at St. Helena and Okatie elementary schools.

She earned a master’s degree in Educational Administration from the University of South Carolina, and she holds two additional master’s degrees from Lesley University in Technology in Education and Curriculum and Instruction.

▪ Lady’s Island Elementary: Davina Coleman is the new principal of Lady’s Island Elementary School. She has served as an assistant principal at Robert Smalls International Academy since 2018 and is replacing Marvelle Ulmer, who is retiring after a decade as principal.

Coleman began her educational career as a math teacher in Hawaii and has held positions at Beaufort Middle School and Robert Smalls International Academy. She holds a master’s degree in Education in Administration from the University of South Carolina.

▪ Robert Smalls International Academy: Bradley Tarrance is the new principal of Robert Smalls International Academy. He previously served as a principal in Grand Rapids, Mich. for Godwin Heights Public Schools. He’s replacing Celeste LaVan, who was named an executive director for the district.

Tarrance has 20-plus years in education, having served as a middle school language arts teacher and principal of two turn-around middle schools in San Antonio, Texas. He holds a master’s degree in Education Leadership from Trinity University in San Antonio.

▪ H.E. McCracken Middle School: Ryan Milling will be the principal at H.E. McCracken Middle School, where he has served as an assistant principal for the past year. He’s replacing Lindsey Skirtich, who is taking a job in the private sector.

Milling began his educational career as a school counselor and held positions in Darlington, Fort Mill and Florence School District Three before coming to Beaufort County in 2020. He holds master’s degrees in Educational Leadership and Counseling and Development, both from Winthrop University.

▪ Hilton Head Island Middle School: Tanja Wheeler will be the new principal, replacing Patricia Freda, who is retiring after more than 35 years in education. Wheeler has been an educator for more than 30 years and served as principal at Nacel International School Systems and Future International School. Wheeler holds a doctorate degree in Educational Leadership and Management from Capella University.

▪ Battery Creek High School: Denise Lessard will be the principal of Battery Creek High School, where she has been an assistant principal since 2017. She’s replacing Chad Cox, who was promoted to an executive director position with the district.

Lessard has worked in education for more than 30 years, starting as a teacher in New Hampshire before coming to Beaufort County in 2015 as a social studies teacher at Whale Branch Early College High School and an instructional coach at Battery Creek High. She holds a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies in Educational Leadership from Plymouth State University.