16 school shooting threats made in Beaufort Co. this year. How are students punished?

Halfway through the 2018-19 school year, at least 16 school shooting threats have been made to public schools in Beaufort County, according to district spokesperson Jim Foster.
Those threats have taken the form of comments made in classes, messages written on bathroom stalls and photos posted on social media.
A new code added to the state law earlier this year makes it illegal for any student to “make threats to take the lives of or inflict bodily harm upon another by using any form of communication whatsoever.”
But up until last week — when a student was detained on charges for carrying a gun on the Hilton Head Island High School campus — no Beaufort County student had been charged for making a threat.
Law enforcement agencies in other areas of the state, however, are using new state code to try and teach students that making a threat to school safety is a serious offense.
For instance, a 17-year-old teenager from Lexington, S.C. was charged earlier this year for threatening to “shoot up” and “blow up” his high school.
Earlier this week, a 13-year-old boy was arrested in Aiken, S.C. for making a bomb threat.
“The result of this investigation shows that continued disruptions of schools will not be tolerated,” Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt told the Aiken Standard.
Bringing charges against a student depends on a number of factors, according to local law enforcement.
First officers must identify the student and ensure that the evidence has been preserved.
When a message is written on a bathroom stall or a threat is made on the social media app Snapchat — where pictures often disappear within a few seconds, those two steps cannot always take place.
“We obviously take threats to school safety extremely seriously, so if we can identify the student and it raises to the level that they are a threat to the general public and themselves, then we will detain them,” Capt. Bob Bromage with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
Last month, a 14-year-old Bluffton High School student posted a photo of a gun inside of a backpack on Instagram with a caption that read: “I’m going to become a school shooter tomorrow.”
Although the student was identified and he issued a clear threat against the school, he was not charged.
The severity of the threat, credibility of the threat and the student’s age are all weighed before pursuing charges, according to Lt. Joe Babkiewicz, spokesperson for the Bluffton Police Department.
In most instances, the school’s resource officer will meet with school staff and let the staff decide if they want to bring charges against a student, Babkeiwicz said.
In last month’s Bluffton High School case, officers searched the student and his house but did not find any weapons or other signs of a threat to public safety.
The student told officers the social media post was “only a joke” and that he reposted an image he found on the internet.
“We did not deem it to be credible, which often leads us to making that decision (not to pursue charges),” Babkiewicz said Thursday.
Parents in the community spoke out against that decision.
At a school board meeting last week, Scott Richardson of Bluffton called it “absolutely unfathomable.”
“As a county, as law enforcement, as a school board and as a community to send a message that you can threaten to shoot up a school and you may get suspended or possibly expelled and then have no criminal changes is insane,” Richardson said.
The school district cannot disclose how it disciplines individual students. However, any student identified as making a threat — whether he or she is facing criminal charges or not — goes through a separate discipline process with the district.
Depending on “mitigating circumstances”, making a general threat to a school can be classified anywhere from a Level 2 offense — punishable with up to four days of out-of-school suspension — to a level 4 offense — punishable with up 10 ten days of out-of-school suspension and a recommendation for expulsion or placing the student in the district’s alternative program Right Choices, according to the district’s code of student conduct.
A level 5 offense — the highest in the district’s code of conduct — is reserved for students who possess, transfer or use a firearm on campus and calls for 10 days of out-of-school suspension for 365 days.
The district’s hearing officer, Terry Bennett, determines the punishment for students who violate the district’s code at a level 4 or higher.
Last year, Bennett held 106 expulsion hearings and about a third of those students were expelled.
Bennett, who had four expulsion hearings scheduled for this week alone, said he is on track to exceed the number of hearings he held last year.
At a typical hearing, a representative from the student’s school will begin by stating what happened and what violations took place. The student and their parents are given the opportunity to speak on their behalf, as well as any witnesses they bring along, including family members, friends and pastors.
Bennett is also given a packet that includes the student’s background, history of any previous violations, attendance reports and details about any counseling or additional interventions given to the student.
At the end of the hearing, Bennett has up to three days to make a decision on the student’s punishment.
The student and parents have the opportunity to appeal through a range of steps that can go as far up as to the superintendent.
“It pretty much like any court situation,” Bennett said Thursday. “We hear both side, review the evidence and try to make the best decision for the school, the student, the parents, the teachers, everyone involved.”
