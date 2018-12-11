Teen detained for carrying weapon on Hilton Head High school campus, police say

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has detained a teen after reports the teen was seen running away from Hilton Head High School’s campus with a handgun tucked into his or her’s waistband, according to officials.
“A juvenile has been detained and a firearm was recovered from their house,” Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage said.
The teen is detained for carrying a weapon on the school property and unlawful carrying of a handgun. He has been transported to S.C. Department of Juivenile Justice
“There is no public safety threat,” Bromage said.
The Beaufort County School District sent out an alert at about 5:30 p..m about the incident.
A fellow student reported the incident to the school’s principal, Amanda O’Nan, and she is providing law enforcement with a written statement, the news release stated.
The Island Rec Center, which is located near the high school, has been notified of the situation.
At least 14 school shooting threats have been reported at schools within the district since the start of the 2018-19 school year.
On Friday, Hilton Head Island High School was placed on a modified lockdown due to school shooting rumors, which were later found to be “unsubstantiated.”
This story will be updated as more information is available.
