Threat discovered on a bathroom stall at a Hilton Head school. Here’s what we know.

A “nonspecific safety” threat to Hilton Head Island International Baccalaureate Elementary school was discovered on a girls’ bathroom stall late Thursday, according to district administrators.
An International Baccalaureate student discovered the handwritten threat shortly before dismissal and informed school administrators, according to district spokesperson Jim Foster.
Law enforcement was contacted and is investigating the threat. At this point, deputies have “not been able to substantiate an actual threat,” Foster wrote in an email.
According to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the threat was “extremely vague” and the identity of the student who wrote it and whether the threat has any credibility remains under investigation.
Anyone who knows the identity of the student responsible for the threat is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.
As a precautionary measure, an additional law enforcement presence will be on campus Friday at International Baccalaureate.
There will also be a heightened law enforcement presence at Hilton Head Island School for the Creative Arts, because the two schools share different sides of the same building, according to Foster.
