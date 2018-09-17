Beaufort Co. teacher overhears student saying he will “shoot 62 people”, police say

A teacher at Islands Academy in Beaufort heard a student say he will “shoot 62 people”, a day after the school was put in lockdown when a written threat was found on a bathroom wall, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report states.
The school was placed on lockdown Sept. 6 after the writing “we should shoot dis school up,” was found on a bathroom wall, according to a sheriff’s office report.
Another Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report shows deputies were called to the school the next day.
The teacher also told police the student said he had an “uzi” in his back pocket.
When questioned by police, the student said he was joking about the shooting comment. He said the uzi comment referred to a song.
Multiple students in the class also overheard the comments but were unsure whether they were a joke or threats, the report says.
Deputies searched the students bedroom and did not locate any firearms.
“It was determined that he didn’t have the ability to carry out the threat,” Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage said Monday.
