Crime & Public Safety

Police searching for driver after Ridgeland woman killed in hit and run. What’s known

Police are searching for a driver involved in a Jasper County hit and run that killed a 27-year-old woman last week.

The body of Markeshia DuPont, of Ridgeland, was found on the side of S.C. 336 near the Tilman-Wagon Branch Community Center around 6 a.m. on July 31.

Although the incident appeared to be a hit and run, S.C. Highway Patrol did not confirm that until Thursday, almost a week after DuPont’s death.

An unknown vehicle was traveling east on S.C. 336 as a pedestrian — later identified by the county coroner as DuPont — was walking in the same direction around 11:30 p.m. on July 30, a Highway Patrol spokesperson Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said Thursday.

DuPont blurred.png
Markeshia DuPont, 27, of Ridgeland died after what appears to be a hit-and-run Saturday, according to Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jeff Crosby. Whether DuPont’s death was a homicide or a hit-and-run has not been confirmed as of Monday, South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye said. Facebook
News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The vehicle “struck the pedestrian then left the scene,” he said.

No information about the vehicle or any suspected drivers was released. No arrests had been made as of Friday morning.

The incident is actively being investigated by the Highway Patrol with assistance from its Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

Tidwell said more information will be released in the case as it becomes available.

DuPont was remembered by family as a as a fierce protector, hard worker and great dancer.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

“She didn’t deserve the way she passed,” her cousin Thaddeus Smith said. “I honestly do believe that the people who hit Markeshia knew they hit her, and they should have stopped. She didn’t deserve to die the way she did.”

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
Profile Image of Lana Ferguson
Lana Ferguson
Lana Ferguson typically covers stories in northern Beaufort County, Jasper County, and Hampton County. She joined The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette in 2018 as a crime/breaking news reporter. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor-in-chief of the daily student newspaper. Lana was also a fellow at the University of South Carolina’s Media Law School in 2019. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service