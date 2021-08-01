Crime & Public Safety

Body found on the side of SC 336 is identified as Ridgeland woman, officials say

The body of a woman found Saturday morning on the side of S.C. 336 has been identified, according to the Jasper County Coroner’s Office.

Markeshia DuPont, 27, of Ridgeland, was pronounced dead shortly after 6 a.m., according to Jasper County Coroner Willie Aiken Jr.

She was found near the Tilman-Wagon Branch Community Center in Ridgeland, Aiken said.

The death appears to be a hit-and-run, said Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jeff Crosby.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

