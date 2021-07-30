Hilton Head man arrested in shooting at apartment complex that left another injured

A Hilton Head Island man was arrested Thursday in a recent shooting at an apartment complex that left one man hospitalized, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Dwayne Gibbs Jr., 24, faces one charge each of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and possessing a handgun despite previously being convicted of a violent crime in Monday afternoon’s Hilton Head Gardens shooting. It was the second shooting at that apartment complex in July.

After deputies responded to a report of shots fired at the complex on Southwood Park Drive, they found an injured man but no suspect. Investigators interviewed witnesses at the scene, who identified the shooter as Gibbs and said he left the area, the release says.

Between the multiple witness statements and evidence found at the scene, deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Gibbs from the Beaufort County magistrate. On Thursday afternoon, deputies located Gibbs and arrested him at the Hallmark Apartments on Malphrus Road in Bluffton.

Gibbs remained incarcerated at the Beaufort County Detention Center late Friday morning, according to the jail log. At the time of the shooting, he was out on separate bonds for firearms charges stemming from incidents in December 2020 and May 2021.

The injured man was treated at Hilton Head Hospital before being transferred to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, where he remained in stable condition as of Thursday.

