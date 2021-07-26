Man injured in 2nd shooting this month at Hilton Head apartment complex, police say

One man was injured in a shooting on Monday at the Hilton Head Gardens apartment complex, according to police.

This is the second shooting at the apartment complex this month.

At around 12:45 p.m. Monday, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired at the apartments on Southwood Park Drive on Hilton Head Island, according to a news release.

Deputies found one man injured, and he was transported to Hilton Head Hospital.

The shooter left before deputies arrived and hasn’t been found, the Sheriff’s Office release said.

On July 2, two people were shot at Hilton Head Gardens and taken to the hospital.

“It’s too soon to determine if there’s any connection in the shootings,” Maj. Bob Bromage with the Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

No suspects were publicly identified in the July 2 shooting.