Port Royal, SC man charged with attempted murder after Saturday shooting, police say

A 41-year-old Port Royal man was charged with attempted murder after police say he shot at his girlfriend’s adult son.

Enrique Brown was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime on Saturday, according to the Beaufort County Detention Center jail log.

Officers from the Port Royal Police Department responded to the residence Brown shares with his girlfriend at 2:44 p.m. after they received a call from Brown’s sister saying that her nephew, Brown’s girlfriend’s 19-year-old son, had a gun at 2:32 p.m., according to a police report.

When officers arrived, according to the report, they found the son yelling that he was the one who had been shot at and that Brown was still in the house.

Brown allegedly shot at his girlfriend’s son in the front yard and missed while the son was attempting to pick up his belongings from the house, according to the police report. After missing, Brown is accused of throwing a brick at the son, who was there with his own girlfriend, and missed again. The brick hit the son’s girlfriend’s car, according to the report.

Officers located Brown and another individual in the home where Brown, they reported, had stuffed a semiautomatic handgun in between the couch cushions. Brown and the other individual were taken to the Port Royal Police Department for questioning, and Brown was charged and transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Brown’s girlfriend’s son could not immediately be reached for comment.

