Suspect who broke bond while charged in Bluffton murder won’t return to jail, judge decides

A judge decided Thursday that a suspect awaiting trial in the 2019 fatal shooting of a Hilton Head Island teen — a man who was arrested earlier this month on a weapons charge while out on bond — does not have to return to jail for violating bond conditions.

Terrance Wing, 18, of St. Helena Island, faces a murder charge in the death of 18-year-old Trey Blackshear in a Bluffton church parking lot days before Christmas. Wing and another teen facing the same charge were classified as juveniles at the time of the shooting because they were both 16, so their names were not initially made public.

During Wing’s bond revocation hearing Thursday, 14th Circuit Judge Carmen Mullen declined to revoke his bond.

A call to the Beaufort County Clerk of Court’s office inquiring about any modifications to Wings’ bond was not returned Friday and the online court documents were not updated to reflect any changes as of Saturday morning.

Bond revocation hearings aren’t automatic after a suspect is arrested. The 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office has to request them, agency spokesperson Jeff Kidd said Friday.

Being out on bond means Wing will not have to wait in jail to face trial in Blackshear’s killing. A trial date has not been set.

What led to the bond revocation hearing?

Wing, initially in custody on the murder charge, was released in December on a $100,000 cash bond, according to court documents.

His original bond conditions, according to the documents, included electronic monitoring and required him to live with his grandmother on St. Helena, with a curfew between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. He is prohibited from having contact with Blackshear’s family and from possessing illicit drugs or firearms.

Wing was arrested again on June 21 while he was a passenger in a speeding car after police found a loaded assault rifle and a pistol nearby, according to a Yemassee Police Department report.

The driver of the car, 20-year-old Dante Kendall Bailey, was also out on bond while facing a murder charge. Bailey, of St. Helena, was arrested in March 2020, accused in a shooting at the Black Presidents Motorcycle Club in Jasper County’s Point South area that left one person dead and two others injured, The Island Packet previously reported.

Wing, Bailey, and a third St. Helena man were released from the Beaufort County Detention Center two days after their arrests in Yemassee.

