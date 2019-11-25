Coosawhatchie man was the second death on Jasper County roads in 2 days, police say

A 55-year-old Coosawhatchie man died in a one-vehicle crash that entrapped him inside his truck Friday night a few miles north of Ridgeland in Jasper County, according to officials.

The crash occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Coosaw Scenic Drive near Bees Creek Road, S.C. Highway Patrol spokesperson Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

Anthony Pinckney, the driver and only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, Jasper County coroner Martin Sauls said.

Pinckney was driving a 1999 GMC pickup truck east on Coosaw Scenic Drive when the truck ran off the right side of the road and struck several trees, Tidwell said. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and became entrapped inside his vehicle.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Karl Monty Simpson of Ridgeland died Thursday morning in a one-vehicle crash after running off Bees Creek Road, hitting an embankment and overturning, Highway Patrol previously said.

Highway Patrol is investigating both crashes.