Pedestrian severely injured in Jasper County hit and run. Police seeking information

State troopers are asking the public for information about a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian Friday night in Jasper County, according to a S.C. Highway Patrol news release.

Around 11:36 p.m., a vehicle struck a pedestrian on Deerfield Road near Purrysburg Road, then left the scene, the release said.

The pedestrian sustained great injuries, the release said.

The make and model of the vehicle is unknown, but officers believe it has front-end damage on the headlights, hood and grille, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the collision or vehicle of interest can call Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010 or 1-800-768-1506. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-888-274-6372.

Earlier Friday night in Jasper County, a person died after the pickup truck ran off the road and struck several trees, according to Highway Patrol. That crash, which involved no other vehicles, happened around 9:45 p.m. on Coosaw Scenic Road near Bees Creek Road.