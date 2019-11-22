Yemassee man arrested and officer injured after police chase in Beaufort, Jasper counties

At least six law enforcement agencies responded to a high-speed chase in Yemassee early Friday that left an officer injured and a suspect in handcuffs, according to a Yemassee Police Department release.

Keonte’ Emmanuel Williams, 23, of unincorporated Yemassee was charged with failure to stop for command.

Just after midnight, a Yemassee officer was patrolling an area of U.S. 17 in Beaufort County when he saw a vehicle, later discovered to be driven by Williams, “approach at a high rate of speed,” the release said.

Keonte’ Emmanuel Williams Hampton County Detention Center

The officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but when Williams did not stop, a chase ensued, the release said.

The vehicle traveled U.S. 17, eventually entering Brays Island Plantation “briefly” before leaving the neighborhood. It returned to the highway, then crossed into Jasper County, where the pursuit continued.

When Williams attempted to cross U.S. 17, his vehicle was struck by an oncoming vehicle, police said. Williams’ vehicle then spun around before going off the road.

Williams ran and hid for about an hour before a Jasper County Sheriff’s Office K9 found him near Kings Highway and Kress Road, the release said.

Williams was arrested and taken to the Hampton County Detention Center.

The first officer injured his shoulder after the crash while he was chasing the suspect on foot, the release said. That officer was transported by EMS to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released later Friday morning.

In addition to Yemassee Police and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Hampton County Sheriff’s Office, S.C. Highway Patrol, and S.C. Department of Natural Resources responded.